(The Center Square) — Pennsylvania will spend billions of dollars in the coming years to expand broadband, but unclear rules and a lack of transparency could cause trouble.
Higher minimum wage rates make the build-out more expensive — and overlooked parts of the commonwealth may suffer.
At the June meeting of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, telecom workers warned the of the problems at hand.
“We have a concern about the prevailing wage requirements,” Sam Haulman of Service Electric Cablevision said during the meeting’s public comment period. “The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry does not have classifications that are geared specifically towards the work that is going to be done with these projects.”
Fiber splicing and other work that telecom linemen do complicate the grant process. Pennsylvania uses a catch-all classification of “electric lineman” that differs from telecom work, affecting the wage rates companies must pay.
The Broadband Authority requires companies applying for grants to estimate their labor costs, but has not provided information on how to set wage rates or job classifications.
“Without labor costs, it is hard to determine the overall project cost,” Jennifer Algoe Keaton, director of communications for the Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania, said in an email. “That is making it next to impossible to complete those applications, and we fear that this could ultimately deter providers from submitting applications for projects in unserved areas.”
States without prevailing wage requirements, she said, have costs that are “about 30% lower – meaning more projects will get done.”
“We are an (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) shop, but our folks do not work in the electrical space, and those electric rates that we would have to provide via the prevailing wage would be extremely hurtful in terms of trying to distribute broadband on an equitable basis,” Michael Starner of the Service Electric Cable TV and Communication said in a public comment.
Higher rates also mean more expensive projects, which could limit broadband expansion into areas that need it most. It could also mean smaller – but much-needed – projects lose out.
Keaton noted that one expansion project in northern Pennsylvania has an estimated cost of less than $500,000, which is the minimum to get funding. “They’re essentially being punished for being cost effective,” she said.
Project costs, however, might be higher due to the inflexibility of prevailing wage requirements, eating up more taxpayer dollars for less work.
“We are anxious to provide service to the areas that are unserved and were previously uneconomic to build,” said Fran Bradley of Breezeline and chairman of the BCAP. “Most of these contractors that will be doing a lot of this construction are … paid by the foot, and in order for a contractor to use the prevailing wage listed as far as electric space, it will continually drive the price up.”
The federal government has provided about $200 million to Pennsylvania to build out large-scale regional projects and line extensions. The authority will dole out those funds in the form of competitive grants to telecom companies.
However, complicating this process, Pennsylvania has not followed the lead of other states and released scoring criteria for these grants. So, telecom companies don’t know what will help or hurt them, Keaton said.
The Broadband Authority, in a May 31 letter to the BCAP, stated that the power to define job classifications and set minimum prevailing wage rate rests with the Department of Labor & Industry. But it wasn’t willing to grant more transparency on how it scores applications.
“The authority is committed to an open and transparent process that leads to the successful implementation of our plans and programs,” PBDA Executive Director Brandon Carson wrote. “To maintain the integrity of the project proposal development process, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) does not make weighted scoring rubrics public for competitive grant programs.”
That did not sit well with Keaton.
“Ultimately, we are greatly concerned about the lack of transparency by the board,” she said. “Pennsylvania is the only state we’re aware of that hasn’t made public how various scoring criteria would be weighed. As a result, applicants don’t know what matters most and can’t divert resources to those parts of the application.”