(The Center Square) – The first of a new series of quarterly surveys found that Pennsylvanians think the state has “gotten off on the wrong track.”
Inflation remains a big concern, but respondents are broadly supportive of bipartisan efforts to lower business taxes and expand school choice.
The survey, published by the Commonwealth Foundation, found that 23% of the 600 registered voters polled said inflation was the biggest issue for the state, with crime and violence (12%) and the economy (9%) as other top issues. Only 24% of respondents called Pennsylvania’s economy “good” or “excellent,” and 53% said they are worse off than two years ago.
A significant number – 44% – said they or someone they know has even considered leaving Pennsylvania.
Respondents, however, remain optimistic about Gov. Josh Shapiro’s new leadership, giving him a 54-31% approval rating, Only 14% strongly disapprove of him. The results suggest that Shapiro has time to win voters over, even though they’re anxious about the future.
Commonwealth Foundation Senior Vice President Nathan Benefield said “there are plenty of reasons” to be concerned about Pennsylvania’s economy. He noted that the state lost 40,000 people due to net migration last year, and 200,000 over the last decade.
“Really, there’s a lot of opportunity for Pennsylvania,” he said. “Finding common ground on these popular policy issues, even with a divided government, will offer us a unique opportunity to bring people together and improve our commonwealth.”
“Pennsylvanians are still reeling from inflation and other economic fallout from the pandemic,” Executive Vice President Jennifer Stefano wrote in the poll summary. “Voters feel that they are worse off than before and are pessimistic about their personal finances and the state’s economy in general.”
The survey also found that more than 75% of respondents supported some bipartisan measures.
“Speeding up the process for businesses and individuals to obtain state-issued professional licenses, permits, or certifications” garnered 86% support, and expanding telehealth access, tax credit scholarships, and lowering Pennsylvania’s tax rate on businesses also got high marks.