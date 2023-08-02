(The Center Square) – Pittsburgh Public Schools started negotiations with a local NBC affiliate to include the district in positive diversity, equity and inclusion content.
The district, during a July 26 legislative meeting, approved a $70,000 contract with WPXI Channel 11 to provide “an integrated presence in relevant, hyper-local content related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion issues the citizens of Pittsburgh are facing in their everyday lives.”
The district did not respond to an email from The Center Square requesting comment.
As part of the agreement, WPXI will run two Pittsburgh Get Real stories per month, for a total of 18, that feature public schools in the city.
The district will also be the title sponsor of WPXI Pittsburgh Gets Real half-hour streaming special with logo inclusion, sponsorship mention and fixed ad placement on WPXI Pittsburgh Gets Real section, according to the agenda. This also includes ownership of quarterly recap of half-hour special on WPXI-TV and WPXI Now; sponsorship of one show per quarter; and nine 30-second commercials airing each half-hour streaming special on WPXI Now.
Beyond special coverage, the school district will receive unique advertising opportunities as part of the agreement.
WPXI’s digital platform will offer 60,000 monthly impressions of display ads across the platform along with 100,000 monthly streaming commercials of either 15 or 30 seconds.
Additionally, the district will receive 100,000 monthly impressions of 15-second commercial pre-rolls and an open invitation to Pittsburgh Gets Real quarterly meetings.
WPXI was unable to be reached for comment in time for publication.