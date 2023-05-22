(The Center Square) — Billions of federal dollars exist to build hydrogen hubs, but some experts warn the unproven technology could just support business as usual, instead of fundamental change.
Pennsylvania has two proposed hydrogen hubs vying for federal attention: one for a Decarbonization Network of Appalachia in the western part of the state and connected to Ohio and West Virginia, and a Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub in southeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
Dozens of proposals are competing for $7 billion in federal subsidies for hubs that claim to reduce emissions and drive economic revitalization. The plan would be for the industry to use natural gas to produce hydrogen and energy while capturing and storing carbon.
As testifiers told the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee on Monday, however, producing the promised benefits is not a guarantee, even with federal money.
“Our conclusions are robust,” said Robert Warren Howarth, a professor of ecology and environmental biology at Cornell University. “The greenhouse gas footprint of blue hydrogen is never better than simply burning natural gas.”
Hydrogen can be produced in three ways – referred to as gray, blue, or green. Gray hydrogen is produced with natural gas and steam; blue is produced the same way, but its carbon gets captured and stored underground; and green is produced with renewable energy, such as wind or nuclear.
Green hydrogen is produced by separating hydrogen and oxygen atoms in water with electrolysis, but very little hydrogen is produced in this manner so far. The Department of Energy calls electrolysis “a promising option,” but high costs and technical challenges mean that very little hydrogen is produced in this way.
Howarth noted that emissions are much higher with gray and blue hydrogen, but expects the cost of green hydrogen to fall in the future to become more competitive.
Federal subsidies, though, don’t discriminate among green, gray, and blue – which concerns environmental advocates.
“We are also deeply concerned that without rigorous guardrails, hydrogen risks delaying a transition to the clean economy and increasing the transition’s costs,” Pete Budden of the Natural Resources Defense Council said.
Budden argued that lawmakers need to remove natural gas use subsidies, get specific on a definition of the carbon intensity of hydrogen, add government incentives for “the cleanest hydrogen,” and restrict incentives to “high-value end uses.”
Poor execution of the subsidies could sideline environmentalists’ goals to reduce the use of fossil fuels, but it could also burn up taxpayer dollars.
“Unfortunately, there’s been little transparency on the part of both (the Department of Energy) and the hub applicants in sharing key information about these hub proposals,” Budden said.
Subsidizing hubs that use natural gas to produce hydrogen “is an extremely unproductive use of Pennsylvania’s taxpayer funds,” he said.
Likewise, Joanne Kilgour of the Ohio River Valley Institute, warned that taxpayers would have to bear the price tag of these hubs.
“The entire cost of this infrastructure buildout could be inflicted on taxpayers and ratepayers,” Kilgour said.
Kilgour and others have previously testified about the risk that hydrogen hubs could require more taxpayer support, rather than working as beacons of economic growth, as The Center Square previously reported. Betting on carbon capture technology to lower emissions, too, has so far failed to produce results, despite hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies.