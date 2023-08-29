(The Center Square) – Philadelphia's public school system earmarked $150,000 to promote its high school athletes in hopes the added exposure will lead to college scholarships.
The School District of Philadelphia approved a one-year contract with Agile Sports Technologies, Inc. worth $150,000 for student athlete performance analytics, highlight reels, and collegiate access for NCAA recruitment opportunities.
Every team, coach and player that play for the 73 participating high schools will have access to their own accounts on Hudl, an app that allows users to upload, tag, and analyze video footage of games, practices, and drills.
The district said the program "will help student athletes improve their technique, identify strengths and weaknesses, learn from mistakes, and get feedback from coaches."
Hudl is a product of Agile Sports Technologies, Inc is a company that specializes in providing tools for coaches and athletes to review game footage and improve team play.
Hudl software usage data will measure the success of the contract and “increased student athlete exposure for recruitment and athletic scholarship opportunities," the district said.