(The Center Square) – The nominees to lead the attorney general’s office and the Pennsylvania State Police sailed through respective Senate committees Monday, with few concerns raised by Republicans or Democrats.
The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously supported the nomination of Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry, advancing her with a unanimous recommendation to serve out the rest of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s term.
Henry pledged to serve two years as attorney general, but said she has “no desire” to run for a full term.
“Having had the chance to meet with her one-on-one to discuss justice philosophies and priorities, I can see why she has earned the confidence of the governor,” said Chairwoman Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Dallas. “Her commitment and capabilities came across very convincingly.”
Henry served in the Bucks County District Attorney’s office for more than 20 years and was first deputy attorney general under Shapiro when he served as the attorney general.
In her testimony, Henry described the priorities of the attorney general’s office in recent months to punish the darker side of humanity in the commonwealth and prevent worse things in the future.
She pointed to arrests of a handful of men for child sexual abuse connected to Jehovah’s Witness congregations, fentanyl seizures of people who planned to “put that poison in the streets of Pittsburgh,” partnerships to steer people into addiction treatment services, and breaking up a gun trafficking ring in southeast Pennsylvania.
“We have become the voice for those that need a voice,” Henry said. “The voice for victims, the voice for consumers, and that is very important. They need somebody on their side, and we have done that.”
“This work has been continuing since I took the position of acting attorney general and I would be proud to continue to lead this group of dedicated public servants,” she added.
Another of the governor's nominees, Major Christopher Paris, received unanimous support from the Senate Law & Justice Committee to serve as commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.
Paris enlisted in the PSP in 1999 and currently serves as the acting commissioner, overseeing a $1.5 billion budget and almost 5,000 state police troopers.
“It’s obvious to me that Chris Paris is the single most disciplined, hardworking, principled, and honest and intelligent person that I have come to know through my entire life,” said Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, who noted he has been best friends with Paris since 1982. “The state police and our commonwealth is in great hands with Chris Paris as commissioner.”
“I would like to take this opportunity to say how humbled and honored I am to be in this position for your consideration,” Paris said. “I give you my word that we will work our hardest for every day that I serve in the role, should I be confirmed.”
Republicans were as effusive in their praise for Paris as the Democratic committee members.
“It’s clear that you are the right choice,” said Sen. Mike Regan, R-Dillsburg, noting that he received many phone calls in support of Paris. “I think the governor has made an excellent selection here, and I think you will fly through confirmation, and I think that we will be well served as Pennsylvanians.
The full Senate will vote to confirm the nominees in the coming weeks.