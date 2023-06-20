(The Center Square) — The worst fears after the Interstate 95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia won’t be realized: Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that the major roadway will reopen for traffic soon.
“Based on the tremendous progress we have made in the last 72 hours and the time it takes to complete remaining steps, I can confidently state traffic will be flowing on I-95 this weekend,” Shapiro said during a Tuesday press conference in front of the collapsed portion.
“We have moved with all possible speed and precision at every level of government,” Shapiro said. “We’re showing the rest of the country that Philly and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania – we’re tough ... This is what it looks like when we all work together."
At first, officials worried the rebuild could take months. When the road reopens, three lanes of traffic will flow northbound and three lanes southbound. Construction will continue from outside those lanes, not disrupting traffic, the governor noted.
In a press conference last week, Shapiro demurred on offering a timeline and cost estimates weren’t offered. On Tuesday, Shapiro said that the federal government estimated the cost at between $25 million and $30 million.
“The federal government … made clear they would cover the full cost,” Shapiro said.