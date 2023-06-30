(The Center Square) — As budget negotiations stretch into the 11th hour, a heated debate centered on school choice overshadows a proposal to increase ambulance funding.
The underlying language of House Bill 479 – in which a controversial school choice scholarship program has been amended into – would spend $53 million to reimburse EMS for every mile they travel with a patient. Previously, reimbursements from providers like Medicaid wouldn’t start until the 20th mile.
As The Center Square previously reported, EMS officials have warned that their ambulance costs were unsustainable and could threaten future viability. The longstanding problem has attracted bipartisan attention and support.
Change, however, will not be cheap. The Department of Human Services will now pay for all loaded miles and reimburse ambulance providers at Medicare or Medicaid rates, whichever is higher.
For the current fiscal year, according to House Bill 479’s fiscal note, reimbursements will cost another $18 million. The federal government will shoulder the majority of the increase, but $6.3 million will come from the state.
For increased Medicare and Medicaid rates, reimbursements will be another $34.8 million, with $11.7 million in payments coming from state funds.
As a fiscal code bill, HB 479 could be amended further to include more appropriations once a budget deal finalized. As of Friday afternoon, however, House Democrats said they will not entertain a spending plan that includes school choice scholarships – which is a top priority for legislative Republicans.