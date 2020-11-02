(The Center Square) – As Election Day draws near, both presidential candidates have spent significant time in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which has also seen conflict between proponents of unconventional natural gas and clean energy sources.
While the state passed a law, Act 66, in July that provides tax credits to manufacturers of dry natural gas products, the Department of Environmental Protection hiked the cost of unconventional gas permit fees Aug. 1 from $5,000 per nonvertical unconventional well permit and $4,200 per vertical unconventional well permit to $12,500 for either type. The Environmental Quality Board adopted the measure in January, citing a decline in the number of permit applications and an obligation to fill gaps in the Oil and Gas Program’s projected budget of $25 million for operating costs and its 190 personnel.
Despite the fee increases, the number of permits DEP received in each of the past five years indicate that it will not receive the 2,000 permits per year it says it needs to fund the program, research associate Elizabeth Miller said in a recent Allegheny Institute policy brief. The last time permits exceeded 2,000 per year was in fiscal 2014-15, when the state granted 2,533 permits, she said. Since then, numbers have hovered around 1,675 per fiscal year. The only exception was 1,993 permits in fiscal 2016-17, she said.
“Pennsylvania should be more focused on being a competitive state for gas drilling rather than being the state with the most restrictive gas regulations,” Miller said. “Instead, the program’s questionable budget needs seem to outweigh the impact of higher fees on the state’s economy.”
The number of wells drilled has declined nearly every year, from 1,372 in 2014 to 615 wells in 2019, and as of Aug. 30, 2020, only 326 wells had been drilled, she said. Still, Pennsylvania’s natural gas production has increased every year since unconventional drilling began in 2011, from 1,065 billion MCF to 6,822 billion MCF in 2019 and 3,491 billion MCF from January through June 2020.
“The situation with production continuing to rise and the number of new wells being drilled falling is likely to be unsustainable over a long period,” Miller said. “DEP’s August increase in drilling permit fees was exactly the wrong action to take. It further worsens the already antagonistic stance DEP and anti-fracking groups have demonstrated for years. With the promise of so much clean energy from natural gas, the efforts to weaken the financial situation of the industry are hard to fathom. The potential for job loss and weakened economic growth should not be dismissed as readily as DEP seems willing to do.”
More than 32,000 people work in Pennsylvania’s oil shale industry as of June 2020. As of Oct. 29, it has experienced the fifth-highest recovery since the start of the COVID-19 economic crisis, according to a WalletHub study of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.