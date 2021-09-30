(The Center Square) – The Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, created by Gov. Tom Wolf administration to help employers develop specified job training, has awarded close to $440,000 of funding to support job training in the Pittsburgh area.
The Pittsburgh Chapter of the German American Chamber of Commerce’s Dual Apprenticeship Program received $439,999 to grow its apprenticeship program from 18 to 49 apprentices during the three-year project period.
“Pennsylvania businesses are looking to hire, and they need skilled employees, which create great opportunities for workers and their families,” Wolf said. “My administration created this program to work with businesses to develop a talented pool of skilled-workers and to provide hardworking people with the on-the-job training they need for good jobs that make our state and economy stronger.”
The program was funded through money that was taken back from business and organizations that did not meet the state requirements to receive financial support.