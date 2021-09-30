(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced that $750,000 in grants is available for the 2022 Environmental Education Grant Round.
The Environmental Education Grant supports programs for students, teacher training workshops, and community conservation projects and is available to schools, colleges, nonprofit organizations, county conservation districts and businesses.
Projects that engage students and teachers at a local, state, and national level can be awarded up to $85,000. Initiatives at a statewide level can receive up to $20,000 and projects focused locally can receive up to $3,000.
Priority topics are water quality, climate change, and environmental justice, but all topics will be considered.
“This grant opportunity assists educators in their efforts to inform residents and visitors on ways to maintain the health and beauty of Pennsylvania,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said.