(The Center Square) – The 2020 census self-response rate for Pennsylvania households was 37.5 percent as of March 30, the 20th highest percentage among the 50 states, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
In comparison, the national census self-response rate stands at 36.2 percent. The Census Bureau also reports that 33.3 percent of the households in Pennsylvania self-responded through the internet.
The agency is encouraging all Americans to provide accurate information for the 2020 census because the results of the survey will determine how billions of dollars in federal funding will be allocated in the decade ahead. This will affect everything from health clinics and school lunches to disaster recovery, according to the Census Bureau.
The self-response data for each state reflects how households have responded to the census by phone, through the mail or via the internet.
Household Census Self-Response Rates by States
|Rank
|State
|Total Self-Response Rate as of March 30
|Internet Self-Response Rate
|1
|Wisconsin
|44.3%
|41.2%
|2
|Minnesota
|43.8%
|40.7%
|3
|Nebraska
|42.6%
|37.7%
|4
|Iowa
|42.4%
|37.7%
|5
|Michigan
|41.9%
|35.8%
|6
|Kansas
|40.8%
|35.3%
|7
|Utah
|40.6%
|40.2%
|8
|Virginia
|40.3%
|35.5%
|9
|Indiana
|40.1%
|34.3%
|10
|Idaho
|39.8%
|37.4%
|10
|Washington
|39.8%
|38.3%
|12
|Illinois
|39.4%
|35.2%
|13
|Ohio
|39.3%
|34.0%
|14
|Oregon
|38.6%
|36.0%
|15
|Massachusetts
|38.3%
|36.4%
|16
|Colorado
|38.0%
|36.0%
|16
|Maryland
|38.0%
|35.5%
|16
|Missouri
|38.0%
|31.9%
|19
|Connecticut
|37.6%
|34.8%
|20
|Pennsylvania
|37.5%
|33.3%
|20
|South Dakota
|37.5%
|33.7%
|22
|Alabama
|37.3%
|27.1%
|23
|Mississippi
|37.2%
|23.4%
|24
|Kentucky
|36.9%
|29.1%
|25
|North Dakota
|36.7%
|32.7%
|26
|Tennessee
|36.6%
|29.2%
|27
|New Jersey
|36.5%
|34.0%
|28
|Nevada
|36.0%
|32.9%
|29
|Delaware
|35.9%
|32.6%
|30
|California
|35.7%
|33.3%
|30
|Florida
|35.7%
|30.3%
|32
|Rhode Island
|35.1%
|31.7%
|33
|Arkansas
|34.9%
|24.5%
|34
|New Hampshire
|34.8%
|33.3%
|35
|Arizona
|34.6%
|31.2%
|36
|Louisiana
|34.4%
|26.5%
|37
|Georgia
|34.1%
|29.3%
|38
|North Carolina
|33.0%
|28.0%
|39
|South Carolina
|32.9%
|26.5%
|40
|Oklahoma
|32.5%
|26.0%
|41
|Texas
|31.3%
|27.5%
|42
|New York
|31.1%
|27.8%
|43
|Hawaii
|30.2%
|27.4%
|44
|Maine
|29.6%
|25.0%
|45
|Vermont
|29.4%
|26.3%
|46
|Montana
|29.3%
|25.6%
|47
|Wyoming
|28.1%
|25.7%
|48
|New Mexico
|26.5%
|22.9%
|49
|West Virginia
|24.6%
|17.5%
|50
|Alaska
|22.0%
|20.8%
Source: U.S. Census Bureau