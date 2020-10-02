(The Center Square) – A power company serving Oregon, Washington, and California is facing a lawsuit from displaced Pacific Northwest residents who allege its power lines contributed to this summer’s devastating wildfires.
Pacific Power and its parent company, PacificCorp, are named as defendants in a lawsuit field in Multnomah County Circuit Court which names Jeanyne James and Robin Colbert as lead plaintiffs.
The couple claim in the lawsuit that the wildfires cost them their house and four cars in Lyons, Oregon, and allege those losses could have been prevented had Pacific Power shut off its power lines.
High winds on Labor Day throughout western Oregon blew down thousands of trees and power lines, which the couple alleges ignited fires amid high temperatures.
Labor Day saw the start of several major fires across the state, including the Beachie Creek Fire, which ripped through dozens of buildings in Lyons and Santiam Canyon.
"As a result of the fires, thousands of Oregonians have nowhere to call home with many forced to live in shelters, campgrounds, and cars, all while attempting to manage the risks of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the lawsuit states.
The Northwest Interagency Fire Coordination Center reported last month that downed power lines played a role in 13 other fires along 30 miles of Oregon's Santiam Canyon.
Inciweb, an online risk-assessment service run by the U.S. Forest Service, listed the cause of the Beachie Creek Fire as “under investigation” on Friday.
According to a report by the Statesman Journal, Pacific Power said the Santiam Canyon communities are not included in its “Public Safety Power Shutoff” area, which is based on 2018 fire patterns.
Oregon wildfires this year have burned more than a million acres and destroyed at least 1,396 homes. The Oregon Office of Emergency Management reported this week that nine people have died from the fires.
The state's early estimates put the wildfires' price tag at $100 million.