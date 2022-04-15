(The Center Square) – Washington state ranks 33rd out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of workforces experiencing the quickest recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and related challenges like inflation and supply chain issues.
That’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub's “States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest” report. The U.S. economy gained 431,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in March, according to the report, compared to 75,000 the month before.
To calculate its rankings, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.
“Washington ranks in the bottom 20 states in terms of unemployment rate recovery,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez noted. “There were almost 27% fewer unemployed people in March compared to the same time in 2021, one of the smallest drops in the country.”
She went on to say, “Compared to the pre-pandemic levels of January 2020, Washington has seen an over 8% increase in the number of unemployed people, which is another factor that contributed to the state's low ranking. The overall unemployment rate in Washington is currently 4.2%, higher than the 3.6% average.”
The Evergreen State’s No. 33 ranking represents a two-point drop from a similar March 31 WalletHub report.
In the most recent report, Washington fared worse than both of its neighboring states in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon was ranked 30th and Idaho was ranked 12th.
States whose unemployment rates are bouncing back the most:
1. Nebraska
2. Indiana
3. Montana
4. Utah
5. Kansas
6. Minnesota
7. New Hampshire
8. Oklahoma
9. Arizona
10. Alabama
States or state designates whose unemployment rates are bouncing back the least:
51. District of Columbia
50. Hawaii
49. New Mexico
48. Maryland
47. Massachusetts
46. California
45. Delaware
44. Connecticut
43. Illinois
42. Texas