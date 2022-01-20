(The Center Square) – Two bills have been introduced in the Washington Legislature after a massive increase in the theft of catalytic converters around the state.
The first, Senate Bill 5495, would prohibit scrap dealers from purchasing catalytic converters except from commercial enterprises or directly from the vehicle’s owner. Scrap dealers who knowingly buy stolen catalytic converters could face misdemeanor charges.
“Catalytic converter theft has become the crime of the day,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview in a press release. “We see reports on every police blotter in every corner of the state. And the crime has exploded in just the last year.”
Wilson noted a story in the Daily News of Longview that there had been 58 such thefts by September of last year, compared to nine in 2020 and three in 2019.
Most of the thefts occurred when thieves targeted a used car lot and removed several converters at once. They have also been stolen from vans used by the Lower Columbia Community Action Program used to deliver meals to the elderly.
Wilson said he modeled the bill after one that takes effect this month in Oregon, out of concern that it would drive thieves north into Washington.
According to the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner, thefts increased 3,800% in Seattle and King County from 2019 to 2020.
The second piece of legislation, House Bill 1815, is sponsored by Rep. Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline. It seeks to have the Washington State Patrol oversee a task force to combat the thefts and also would create a pilot program to mark converters with a unique identifier linking them to the vehicle.
According to KING-TV5, a representative from the Independent Business Association (IBA) told House Public Safety Committee members that would be a bad idea.
“One of the reasons we know a catalytic converter is stolen, when it shows up at our auto wreckers, is when the person trying to sell it cannot identify it with a VIN number, so you don’t want to give them the VIN number by identifying it on the part,” said IBA's Jim King.
Catalytic converters filter tailpipe exhaust and convert it to less-toxic pollutants. They are valuable because of the precious metals they contain, particularly platinum, palladium and stainless steel. They can be sold for anywhere from $50 to $540, depending on what they are made of and what type of vehicle they came from.
Thieves can remove converters from underneath vehicles at the rate of about one per minute