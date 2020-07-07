(The Center Square) — Washington and Oregon served as lenders for federal loans as part of the stimulus passed by Congress this spring, according to newly released data by the U.S. Treasury Department.
As part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress in March, the Paycheck Protection Program provides forgivable loans to cover payroll and overhead expenses for small businesses employing fewer than 500 employees.
Over 4.8 million PPP loans have been approved by the Small Business Association (SBA) totaling $521 billion, according to SBA data. Loans averaged out at $106,772.
Approximately $130 billion remains in the program fund.
The SBA reports that 5,460 businesses have served as lenders for the program.
Of that number, 521 were from Washington lenders and 406 were from Oregon. Combined, the two states’ economies made up 16 percent of PPP lenders.
Exactly 53,552 businesses in Oregon and 65,535 businesses in Washington received PPP loans of up to $150,000.
Last year, WalletHub ranked Washington state as the top economy in the country for its economic activity, economic health, and innovation potential. Oregon ranked 8 under the same criteria.
The data provided by SBA only lists the names and addresses of companies who received PPP loans of over $150,000.
PPP loans, which have an interest rate of 1 percent, are eligible for 100 percent forgiveness if used to cover rent, payroll costs, utilities, and interest on mortgages. At least 60 percent of the forgiven amount must be used for payroll.
Loan payments will be deferred for six months and requires no collateral or personal guarantees.
The program was extended on Saturday by another five weeks only days before its expiration.
Businesses now have until August 8 to apply for a PPP loan.