(The Center Square) — Washington state has been approved for three weeks of federal COVID-19 aid, boosting regular unemployment benefits by $300 per month while Oregon awaits a thumbs up from federal authorities.
The federal aid comes from FEMA's Lost Wages Assistance Program, which was created by an executive order issued by President Donald Trump earlier this month.
The $300 in monthly unemployment benefits amounts to half of the original $600 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provided through the now expired CARES Act passed by Congress.
Washington Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine says the benefit is limited to those filing claims between July 26 and August 15.
It remains unclear when the new benefits will be paid out to unemployed workers.
“We will implement this as quickly as possible to distribute the extra payments to Washingtonians once our application is approved," LeVine said. “Any additional funds to help unemployed workers are welcome and we estimate that this will provide more than $400 million to families, individuals and our state’s economy."
LeVine said the department will pursue more aid from FEMA and the U.S. Department of Labor after the three weeks of extra benefits are paid out.
Qualifying claimants must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.
The Oregon Employment Department is currently applying for the same aid.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than half a million Oregonians filed for unemployment amid major delays in wait times for assistance.
The Oregon Employment Department's Acting Director David Gerstenfeld says more federal help is needed.
“While well-intended, this program does not meet the needs of unemployed Oregonians. We need Congress to pass a much more robust program to give Oregonians the help they need and deserve in this pandemic,” Gerstenfeld said. “While this program does not provide enough support, the employment department is committed to getting all assistance possible to Oregonians."
FEMA unemployment payments in Oregon and Washington are retroactive and apply as far back as August 1.
Gerstenfeld has warned in the past that inputting new system changes into the department's computer system may not allow for a quick turnaround in distributing benefits.
Oregon's July unemployment rate was 10.4 percent nearly matching the current national average.
Oregon began a $35 million relief program last week paying out $500 checks to 70,000 Oregonians still waiting for unemployment benefits. State lawmakers announced three days later that the program has since ended after funds fully depleted.
The Oregon Senate Committee on Labor and Business is holding a virtual hearing on improving the state's unemployment benefits and future financial relief starting on September 1.