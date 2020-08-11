(The Center Square) – How Oregon redraws its legislative and congressional districts may not be a local decision if the U.S. Supreme Court has anything to say about it.
A ruling from the country’s highest court granted an emergency stay blocking a November ballot measure vesting redistricting authority to a nonpartisan commission.
The measure is the brainchild of the “People Not Politicians” campaign created by state business leaders and government watchdog groups such as the Oregon League of Women Voters and the Oregon Farm Bureau.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum requested the stay from Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in July when the group successfully argued that the COVID-19 pandemic had made gathering signatures an unfair burden.
U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane ordered Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno to either approve the measure for the November ballot or lower the threshold for required signatures.
As a result, Clarno reset the threshold to 59,000 signatures, or less than half the 150,000 signatures normally required to make the ballot in Oregon.
Rosenblum independently appealed the ruling and took her case straight to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals declined to issue a stay.
“Changing the rules for initiatives by judicial fiat, this late in the election cycle only for one privileged measure, is legally unsupportable and fundamentally unfair,” Rosenblum wrote in her appeal.
The ballot measure remains in the hands of the U.S. Court of Appeals unless the Supreme Court decides to take up the matter further.
Oregon currently lawmakers retain the authority to redraw congressional and legislative district lines to account for population changes.
Following the 2020 U.S. Census, Oregon Democrats are also expected to gain another congressional seat, according to projections from Vermont political firm Polidata.
Democrats maintain a three-fifths supermajority in the state legislature, enabling them to raise taxes with virtually no Republican support.
Republican lawmakers have often criticized Democrats’ party-line votes despite approving largely bipartisan legislation during Monday’s special session to rebalance the state budget.
Oregon Republicans have held two walkouts in two years over Democrats’ attempt to pass a carbon cap and trade bill. The bill was eventually passed through an executive order by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in March.