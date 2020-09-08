(The Center Square) — Hundreds of people demonstrating in support of President Donald Trump and dozens of counter protesters gathered in Portland on Monday to express support for the president.
Hundreds of cars, trucks, tractors, and motorcycles made up a caravan participating in the “Oregon For Trump 2020 Labor Day Cruise Rally” by raising Trump flags and playing “God Bless The U.S.A.” while driving through Portland’s suburbs.
People bearing QAnon and Proud Boys paraphernalia and families with young children reportedly participated in the caravan. The license plates of several vehicles were additionally taped over, according to reports from New York Times journalist Mike Baker on social media.
A number of Trump demonstrators traveled to the Oregon capitol in Salem where dozens confronted a small group of counter protesters on Monday night in a standoff in front of the capitol building that resulted in Trump demonstrators charging the counter protesters.
At least one Trump demonstrator was arrested by Salem police after attacking a counter-protester and knocking them to the ground, according to video from Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Sergio Olmos.
In Portland, protests against police brutality saw demonstrators march from to the North Precinct Portland police building more than 100 days after the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police on May 25.
On Sunday night, 15 people were arrested by Portland police for allegedly starting fires in the street outside the North Precinct.
Charges issued by police included disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, and reckless burning. At least one person was injured after their shoes caught on fire, according to videos posted to social media.
At Portland’s Cathedral Park on Monday, protesters against police brutality gathered to listen to Letha Winston whose son, Patrick Kimmons, was killed by Portland police in 2018. While a grand jury cleared the officers involved in the case, Winston has called on Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler repeatedly to reopen the case and has led protests throughout the summer.
Tensions in Portland between far right and anti-fascist groups have only increased in the weeks since the Proud Boys and anti-fascist demonstrators fought with clubs and mace in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center in August. The incident did not draw a police response.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has since become the target of local and national criticism for his handling of policing in the city. He has said he does not plan on resigning.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has sent Oregon State Police to patrol protests after receiving little support from the state's local law enforcement agencies.
A Patriot Prayer member, Aaron Danielson, was shot to death in downtown Portland during a Trump rally in late August in which pro-Trump demonstrators shot paintballs at pedestrians. A man who identified as an anti-fascist and claimed to have been Danielson’s killer was killed by police in Washington state days later.
Patriot Prayer is a far-right group based in Vancouver, Washington that has seen its pages removed on Facebook for allegedly violating the site’s restrictions on promoting “violent social militia.” The group has frequently fought with counter protesters in Portland since 2017.
According to social media postings, the Proud Boys plan on returning to Portland for a demonstration on September 26.