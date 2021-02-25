(The Center Square) – As Oregon lawmakers look to pass overdue relief for the state's wildfire survivors, a host of bills aim to ready Oregon for the next round of blazes.
The Oregon Legislature, now more than a month into its six-month long 2021 session, is set to consider close to 4,000 bills this year and chief among them are wildfire relief and forest health legislation.
As of Monday, at least 26 such bills remain in committee in the state House and Senate as thousands of Oregonians wait on aid.
Forest health
Senate Bill 453, if passed, would ask the state to set standards and practices for maintaining maximum forest fuel levels such as underbrush on state forestland effective 91 days after the state legislature's adjournment.
Senate Bill 538 would grant the State Forester the power to propose two-year executory contract extensions on lands razed by wildfires.
Senate Bill 605 would require counties to annex all land within seven miles of a fire station in protected fire districts for such districts if exempt from fire protection assessment.
Taxes and finance
House Bill 2247 would allow counties to waive penalties and interest charged for failure to file property tax returns through 2022.
House Bill 2630 would ensure state dollars to Oregon school districts hit by wildfires would see no cuts in state funding for the next five school years regardless of how their daily membership fared during the 2020 wildfires.
Senate Bill 549 would set up a loan program through the State Forestry Department to cover the cost of logging equipment lost to wildfires.
House Bill 2607 would exempt residential reconstruction related to wildfires or other natural disasters from taxes, applying to public and private schools, hospitals, and long-term care facilities.
House Bill 2341 would allow property owners in wildfire-ravaged counties to prorate their property taxes based on damages sustained during a declared disaster.
Senate Joint Motion 3 would call on the federal government to reimburse state and local property owners for wildfire damages stemming from federal lands.
Emergency preparedness
House Bill 2927 would streamline the state's emergency management system and chain of command to ease flow of communication and duties in response to the system's poor marks over the years from state auditors.
Housing and construction
House Bill 2809 would give displaced wildfire survivors living in vehicles including RVs up to 24 months to occupy sites hit by natural disasters.
House Bill 2714 would require local authorities to accelerate wildfire-related reconstruction and waives certain requirements for building and septic permits through 2030. It also tolls the time that cities and counties may take to approve reconstruction in an emergency.
House Bill 2576 would let local governments approve reconstruction of manufactured home parks while waiving certain building codes and rezone wildfire-ravaged regions with few housing units.