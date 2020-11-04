(The Center Square) — Mayor Ted Wheeler will get four more years to preside over Portland City Hall and a city caught in a cycle of civil unrest, early results on Tuesday showed.
As of midnight on Wednesday, Wheeler had won more than 46% of the vote while his opponent, Sarah Iannarone, took in more than 40% of the vote. Another 12% of the vote went to write-in candidates, which include long-time Portland activist Teressa Raiford.
Wheeler's victory marks the end of a long, scandal-ridden campaign that will still see him battling litigation regarding a $150,000 political contribution he allegedly paid to his own campaign.
He faces mounting criticism nationwide for his handling of protests against police brutality and unrest in the city that have spurred dozens of lawsuits against himself and the Portland Police Bureau whose budget is on the line.
As mayor, Wheeler oversaw a number of COVID-19 relief programs, including one from October providing $500 in housing assistance to 2,800 Portlanders on a first-come, first-serve basis.
He was endorsed by a host of Democratic state lawmakers, unions, and business associations.
A registered Republican until 2001, Wheeler will also have to contend with a ravaged local economy saddled with as much as $125 million in back rent and progressives who have little patience for piecemeal reform.
Iannarone, a Portland teacher, campaigned on housing reform which included a tenant bill of rights and creating a 12-month pilot program paying 125 Black Portland mothers $1,000 per month.
She pushed further for placing control of the Portland Police Bureau to Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and having the city buy up hotels to use as permanent affordable housing units.
"We punched above our weight class that’s for sure," Iannarone's campaign manager Gregory McKelvey tweeted Tuesday night.
Iannarone picked up a wealth of endorsements from progressive heavyweights such as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Black Lives Matter national organizer DeRay McKesson.
"You learn a lot about politics by running for office," Iannarone tweeted on Monday ahead of the election. "Don't listen to gatekeepers who tell you it's not your turn, or you're not ready, or you don't belong. They say those things to keep you out, to hoard power. And if they refuse to give you the gate code, climb over the fence."
The Portland City Council will be short one progressive next year as Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly trailed her opponent, Mingus Mapps, by nearly 12 points, according to election results on Wednesday.
Eudaly worked closely with Hardesty on this fall's latest round of budget cuts to the Portland Police Bureau which Wheeler tabled until after the election.
Wheeler could not be reached for comment on Tuesday night.