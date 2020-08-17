(The Center Square) — The Clinical Research Institute of Southern Oregon is the latest medical organization to be taking part in human trials for a prominent COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
The two-year study will see the clinic’s director, Dr. Edward Kerwin, serve as the principal investigator for phase three human trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by biotech company Moderna.
Kerwin is an allergist and immunologist with 25 years experience in clinical trials involving asthma, skin disorders, and lung disease.
The Medford clinic expects to recruit as many as 700 volunteers by the end of August and is paying patients $1,962 for their participation.
Human trials for the Moderna vaccine will see 30,000 participants from around the country across dozens of test sites.
Another vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, a German company, is being tested on nearly 30,000 more recruits this year.
The clinic recruited patients from a range of close-quarter workplaces in agriculture and food production where risk of exposure to COVID-19 is highest. It is also looking to enroll elderly volunteers ages 65 and up who are at higher risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19.
Half of participants will receive two doses of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine about 28 days apart. The other half of participants will receive a placebo in the form of a saline shot.
The vaccine uses a portion of COVID-19’s genetic code instructing human cells to produce a protein that develops immune response to protect against infection.
Study participants will keep diaries of their symptoms and receive regular blood tests to see if they develop antibodies to the virus. Anticipated side effects from the vaccine include headaches, fatigue, soreness, and redness at the injection site.
The study is running for two years to track the longer-term effects of the vaccine.
As of Monday, Medford’s home county of Jackson had 536 confirmed COVID-19 cases and a three-week average of 5.3 percent positive—still above Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s three-week 5 percent positive threshold for reopening state schools.
According to Kerwin's estimates, the Moderna vaccine could be up to 90 percent effective.
Distributing the vaccine across the United States and eventually worldwide could take months longer, even if trials prove successful.
Moderna announced last week that it finalized a $1.5 billion contract with the U.S. government to produce 100 million initial doses of its vaccine. The company’s phase three human trials began in late July. Preliminary results are expected to conclude by September.
The CDC reported on Monday that COVID-19 has infected over 5.3 million people in the U.S. and killed another 169,000 people.