(The Center Square) – A second confirmed COVID case has closed the Oregon House days after the virus shut down the chamber for nearly a week.
The news came hours before the House floor session was scheduled to begin on Monday morning. Rep. Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said in a statement the decision to end Monday's in-person meeting was made out of an "abundance of caution."
Kotek would not disclose whether the second COVID case is connected to the one reported last week, citing medical privacy laws. The individual's most recent known contacts have been notified, Kotek's statement said.
Under the rules of their respective chambers, members of the Oregon Legislature must still meet in-person amidst the pandemic to vote on bills and conduct other crucial floor business. Committee meetings are being held entirely online this session while the state Capitol building is otherwise closed to routine business and the general public in the pandemic.
In Idaho, a COVID outbreak among the state legislature shut down the body until April 6 after six state lawmakers and four other people tested positive for the virus.
As of this week, a computer will be used to read the bills on the House floor per Kotek's direction, Democratic caucus spokesperson Lindsay O'Brien announced over the weekend. Bill readings, require the House clerk read aloud bills that are often thousands of words long, have become a bottleneck for the state legislature which has introduced some 4,000 bills this session.
The Oregon Senate will be meeting per usual as its considers several bills written to deter walkout protests like those held by the chamber's GOP lawmakers this session and over the past two years. The bills include a range of fines and even disqualification from reelection should a state lawmaker exceed their walkout allowance.
The Oregon House is scheduled to resume floor business on Tuesday morning at 10:45 a.m. pending any further COVID cases.