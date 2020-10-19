(The Center Square) — Oregon lawmakers and a Washington County man filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown alleging Brown's COVID-19 emergency orders exceed her constitutional authority.
The lawsuit was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Friday by lawyer James Buchal.
Washington County businessman Neil Ruggles alleges he has suffered “financial losses, and has lost a martial arts practice that for 30 years provided him with physical, social, and mental health benefits, by reason of the governor's unlawful and unconstitutional orders.”
Ruggles created a GoFundMe page last month to raise $25,000 to help pay for legal expenses.
State Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, and state Reps. E. Werner Reschke, R-Klamath Falls, and Mike Nearman, R-Independence, allege that "[Brown] has invaded [Ruggles'] rights and privileges under the Oregon Constitution to exercise, in concert with other legislators, the legislative power of the State of Oregon.”
The lawsuit further alleges that by invoking emergency powers, Brown has stripped them of their authority as lawmakers and incurred “irreparable injury” to them.
“As the scope of powers the Legislative Assembly has purported to confer upon the Governor become increasingly broad, both in subject matter and duration, the degree of specificity required by the Oregon Constitution in any delegation of power rises,” the lawsuit reads.
The plaintiffs cite Brown’s orders creating a statewide moratorium on evictions—which she most recently extended through the end of this year—as well as orders related to sending state troopers to Portland to police protests.
The three lawmakers listed in the suit participated in a walkout earlier this year to block a vote on a carbon emissions cap and trade bill backed by Brown, which included forest fire resources.
The Elkhorn Baptist Church in Baker City sued Brown earlier this year in circuit court for her March stay-home order winning at least one victory prior to the Oregon Supreme Court’s ruling in Brown's favor.
Buchal is a three-time candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives and ran as a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. He also ran for state Attorney General in 2012.
Brown's office did not offer comment on the case. A spokesperson for Brown, Charles Boyle, said the governor is concerned with "implementing measures to keep Oregonians healthy and safe, based on the advice of doctors and health experts."
Buchal also notably represented Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson and supporter Russell Schultz in a lawsuit against Multnomah County for riot charges they face for a May Day demonstration.