(The Center Square) – A state-commissioned report highlights how Oregon failed to prevent scores of heat-related deaths last June ahead of another scorcher this week.
The state's Office of Emergency Management (OEM) report was written with the help of 18 partner organizations, including the American Red Cross, the National Weather Service, multiple county governments, and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Its findings point out the obvious—a severe shortage of cooling shelters and public outreach made a bad weather event worse for vulnerable Oregonians.
Local media highlighted these problems before and after the crisis. Up and down the West Coast, cooling shelters were sparse in historically cool cities like Seattle and Portland, where air conditioners are a rarity. Most were open for limited hours while temperatures hovered around 90 degrees Fahrenheit all night long for nearly a week. Moreover, residents were given little forewarning from authorities about how severe the unprecedented heatwave would be.
Gov. Kate Brown, who requested the OEM report in June, credited the public with saving lives in lieu of state action.
"We all have a role to play in emergency preparedness," Brown said. "Lives were saved in June by neighbors checking on neighbors, and friends and family making sure vulnerable Oregonians had a place to go to cool down."
Current projections from the OHA have pegged the statewide death toll from the heatwave at 83 people and counting. Most were elderly and died in their homes or on the streets unsheltered. Nationwide, hundreds more have died. As fires dot the Oregon wilderness, state lawmakers have passed reforms streamlining the state's emergency management system to bolster its disaster responses.
Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps was among several state leaders saying on Wednesday that door-to-door community aid was no substitute for state intervention.
"We know that folks checked on their community members, neighbors, family and co-workers, perhaps in the morning and by that afternoon, folks were having serious complications due to the heat," Phelps said. "And for many Oregonians, it was too late."
The OEM's report lists 16 recommendations, eight for immediate application and eight more to consider for the long-term future. They include increased state and local partnerships to establish public awareness campaigns, 24/7 access to 211 crisis hotlines and free public transit during extreme heat events.
Long-term recommendations laid out in the report advise local governments to prepare for natural disasters by identifying and communicating with at-risk communities ahead of time. The report also recommends infrastructure projects and policies designed to cut down on carbon emissions.
The OEM's report comes on the heels of a statewide heat advisory for Oregon by the National Weather Service from Thursday through Saturday. The following 72 hours are expected to see temperatures peak at 100 degrees in Southern and Northeast Oregon. West of the Cascades, the weather is expected to reach the high 90s in Portland and the lower Willamette Valley.
Rachael Banks, director of OHA's public health division, says Oregonians should spend their weekend indoors as much as possible.
"Stay in air conditioned buildings," Banks said. "Don't rely on fans as primary cooling devices. Limit outdoor activity, especially mid-day when it's the hottest part of the day."
That advice could prove to be a herculean challenge for the state's approximately 15,000 people without housing. In cities like Salem, shelters remain hundreds of beds short and campsites have been broken up by state authorities. As a result, hundreds have relocated to parts unknown while local charities and good samaritans shoulder mutual aid efforts.
Oregon's Occupational and Safety Hazard Administration has implemented a host of labor rules for outdoor workers in response to June's heatwave.