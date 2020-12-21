A group of Salem police officers don tactical gear in the Oregon state capitol building in Salem, Oregon on December 21, 2020. Protesters demonstrating against the state's COVID-19 shutdowns and health restrictions attempted to force their way into the building as lawmakers convened a special legislative session concerning housing relief, health care, and school legal liability protections. The session was closed to the general public due to the pandemic. The officers were joined by at least several dozen state troopers inside the building as law enforcement guarded the doors, several of which were damaged.