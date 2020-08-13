(The Center Square) — A Wednesday afternoon demonstration drawing hundreds of people in Bend, Oregon turned into a 10-hour standoff against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following its attempt to detain two area men.
The two men who were detained have reportedly lived in the area for a decade, according to a report from Oregon Public Broadcasting. They were held in a Bend parking lot by ICE agents who were confronted by a crowd demanding the men’s release before they could depart by bus.
The families of the two men were reportedly at the scene along with Bend police who told protesters to disperse for unlawful trespass. The Bend Police Department said it was not previously aware of ICE activity in the area.
A state sanctuary law keeps state and local governments from assisting federal immigration authorities.
Videos posted to social media show ICE agents wearing riot gear and using pepper spray on protesters, many of whom urged for the crowd to remain calm and held a sit-down protest around the buses late into the night.
ICE agents reportedly led the detainees out of the parking lot and away from the crowd as the night wore on.
Bend City Council member Barb Campbell participated in the demonstration, reportedly parking her car blocking the buses’ paths.
Bend Mayor Sally Russell called for people to leave the area on Twitter.
“I’ve been informed that both men being detained have warrants out for their arrest. This is not a sweep for undocumented immigrants,” Russell said. “Let’s please keep our community safe. Please leave peacefully.”
“I’ve never been so disgusted by my government and so proud of my community,” said Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, who attended the protest for hours.
Area flight data indicates a plane from Bellingham, Washington was sent by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to monitor protesters overhead.
Steven Manning, executive director of the pro bono immigration firm, Innovation Law Lab, filed a motion in federal court Wednesday night requesting a 48-hour halt to the men’s transportation out of state to allow them time to consult with attorneys.
The closest ICE facility on the West Coast the men could be taken to is in Tacoma, Washington.
The lawsuit was filed by Manning, Nadia Dahab, and Jordan Cunnings with the Innovation Law Lab in Portland.