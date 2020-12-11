(The Center Square) — Working families of color will likely be the first to lose the roof over their heads when rent is due in Portland, but many are choosing to pay it forward while the country waits on Congress to pass more relief.
A protest Tuesday in front of a historic North Portland home set the scene for what could be in store for when Oregon's eviction ban expires next year.
At least 100 demonstrators lined the streets to protest the eviction of the Kinneys, a Black and Indigenous family who have lived in the "Red House on Mississippi" for 65 years.
The family claims they always made their mortgage payments leading up to their home's foreclosure in 2018 which happened through a complex set of maneuvers called the mortgage electronic registration system.
Multnomah County won a $9 million lawsuit concerning the practice in 2016.
“As business owners, as community people living here, we should help another family stay in the community," protester Maurice Fain told Oregon Public Broadcasting. "We shouldn’t want to destroy them so we can build sky rises and apartment complexes to get wealthy."
After years of court appeals, the family's eviction was approved by a Multnomah County judge in September.
According to a report from RealPage, a property management software company, 87% of Oregonian renters and 85% of Portland-area renters made full or partial rent payments on October 6.
That number is below the 94.6% of apartment households which made a rent payment by October 27 in a nationwide survey of 11 million tenants conducted by the National Multifamily Housing Council.
Where evictions stand now
Gov. Kate Brown has extended the state’s eviction ban through the end of 2020 while Multnomah County has extended its own through January.
The state eviction ban keeps landlords from reporting a tenant's back rent to credit agencies, but it still keeps tenants on the hook for payment.
Oregon lawmakers are looking at extending the state's eviction moratorium by six more months via a reimbursement plan that has few takers.
As of this year, Portland landlords were already liable for up to $4,500 of their tenants’ moving expenses if they raise rent by more than 10% a year.
Portland has funded a range of rental assistance programs during the pandemic, including giving away some 4,000 prepaid gift cards by lottery.
These giveaways make up some $36 million the city has earmarked for housing relief, which include $1.6 million to support low-income Black, Indigenous, and homeowners of color.
Waiting for help
Oregon received around $13 billion in relief from the federal CARES Act this spring and devoted $62 million to the creation of the Oregon Cares Fund for Black Relief and Resiliency, which pays between $500 to $3,000 in grants for Black individuals and families.
If divided equally among the city’s estimated 36,695 Black residents, each would pocket $1,689.
In September, the average monthly price of a one-bedroom apartment sat at $1,155, according to online rental platform Apartment List.
On June 1, Portland community organizers Cameron Whitten and Salomé Chimuku began Brown Hope, a non-profit whose Black Resilience Fund was created to speed up what they saw as a sluggish relief system bogged down by red-tape.
The fund was created to provide what Whitten describes as “real tangible and urgent relief” to Black Portlanders facing what he calls the “dual storms of COVID-19 and systemic racism.”
“The reality is that with every single day, the amount of support and stability that we have is slowly eroding,” Whitten said. “And so folks are losing their savings, we currently have no guarantee that we will have another federal stimulus, or that it will actually be the size that it needs to be to prevent a wave of evictions. And so there's a big question mark in terms of what will happen next year.”
Whitten says the fund was modeled as a stimulus aimed at helping Black Portland communities meet their own needs on their own time. The fund has raised more than $2 million to date from more than 16,000 individual donors.
Whitten says charitable institutions like United Way or Portland State University have struggled to keep up with demand during the pandemic.
“It's difficult to know who is getting the right amount of resources that they need, and who's still still lacking,” Whitten said. “There's no way that these folks can pay back rent in six months time. And that's scary for a lot of people.”
Whitten said he expects parts of North Portland, East Portland, and the city’s downtown district to be hit the hardest with evictions without federal relief.
The racial wealth gap
City data from as recently as 2009 shows that Portland’s largest wealth gaps are most concentrated in its largest communities of color.
In Northwest Downtown Portland about 34% of residents make less than $24,000 per year while about 20% make more than $100,000 per year.
Black residents made up nearly 15% of Northwest Downtown in 2009, according to U.S. Census Bureau data—the second highest percentage in the city next to Northeast Portland where Black residents make up about 30% of residents.
Portlanders of color have lost more jobs this year than any other group.
In October, Portland's jobless rate stood at 8.3%, but that number stood at 14.5% for Black Portlanders ages 25 to 34—up from 5.3% in 2019.
For Asians and Hispanic residents, unemployment rates have spiked to 10.3% and 11.4% in October, respectively.
Race and the pandemic
Young people of color in Multnomah County have also been the ones to feel the brunt of the pandemic from their hospital beds.
About 56% of reported cases in Oregon have involved patients 20 to 49 years old while 74% of those who died from the virus were age 70 or older.
In Multnomah County, Hispanic patients have made up 17% of COVID-19 hospitalizations while Black residents made up another 10% of patients.
White patients made up just 52% of hospitalizations while accounting for 70% of the entire county.
For Whitten, time is a luxury Portland's communities of color cannot afford.
“If we truly want to maximize the resources for stability, that means direct cash assistance,” Whitten said. “Trying to go out and purchase goods on behalf of committee members is more expensive, and it takes more time. And given that we need resources urgently, it's just not a wise thing to do.”
Oregon lawmakers will reconvene for their next regularly scheduled session on January 19, 2021.