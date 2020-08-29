(The Center Square) – Protests around Portland over the weekend were a far cry from the violent street fights of weeks prior, despite several one-on-one altercations and multiple arrests.
On Friday night, protesters demonstrated against police brutality outside Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s northwest Portland condo. No damages or injuries were reported.
By contrast, demonstrations held by anti-fascist and far-right groups one week earlier in front of downtown Portland’s Multnomah County Justice Center broke out into violence as participants used bats, mace, and shields on one another.
The street fight was not declared a riot by Portland police and officers did not arrive on the scene until the groups eventually dispersed.
In the days afterwards, Wheeler has said he is placing the Portland Police Bureau’s conduct under investigation. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell defended the bureau’s inaction, claiming they did not have adequate resources to deal with the groups.
Wheeler has been criticized by city activists for his handling of police brutality in Portland and his support of the $16 million police budget cuts the city council passed in June, which is well below the $50 million in cuts supported by police reform groups.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Portland leaders for tolerating ongoing civil unrest in the city and most recently decried Portland protests in his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.
In an August 28 letter to President Trump, Wheeler denounced Trump’s deployment of federal agents to the city, blaming them for escalating violence.
“When you sent the Feds to Portland last month, you made the situation far worse,” Wheeler wrote. “Your offer to repeat that disaster is a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city.”
Portland City Council has banned city police from coordinating with federal agents deployed under President Trump’s executive order protecting American monuments around the country.
Federal agents with Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have been previously sued by activist groups, the American Civil Liberties Union, journalists, and the state of Oregon for detaining pedestrians in unmarked vehicles and allegedly using excessive force on demonstrators.
A Saturday demonstration against police brutality saw a small fire set at the Portland Police Association building while a large crowd of protesters gathered outside.
The demonstration was declared a riot by the Portland Police Bureau, who accuse protesters of setting dumpster fires and vandalizing the area.
The fire was quickly set out and officers arrested 18 people for disorderly conduct, harassment, and interfering with a peace officer, according to the bureau. Police officials did not report using tear gas on demonstrators.
About 15 miles south on Saturday, hundreds of demonstrators waving Trump 2020 and "thin blue line" flags gathered at Clackamas Town Center, the New York Times reported. Those gathered exchanged remarks with Black Lives Matter counter protesters as well as some tense confrontations.
On Saturday afternoon, a caravan decorated with similar flags traveled across south central Portland’s Morrison Bridge where at least one driver sparred with a counter protester, the Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Several Portland police officers arrived on the scene to break up the fight.
Portland’s protests against police brutality are now in their third month in the city after they began earlier this summer following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police on May 25.