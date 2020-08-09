(The Center Square) — Events over the weekend in Portland marked a tale of two protests, with one seeing arrests by Portland police while another defied state health orders.
A fire set Saturday by a group of individuals at the Portland Police Association building resulted in several arrests amid ongoing protests against police brutality in the area.
Portland Police did not report using CS tear gas on gathered protesters on Saturday despite using it repeatedly while a federal restraining order was in effect in July.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has directed city police to refrain from using tear gas and was tear-gassed himself by federal agents last month.
Another protest at Portland's Laurelhurst Park saw 24 arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Portland police did not report evidence linking those arrested to individuals who allegedly threw objects at law enforcement, injuring at least one officer.
The Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse continues to see nightly protests against police brutality over a week after federal agents withdrew from the building. Oregon state police have since filled in for guarding the courthouse over the past week.
Protests over police brutality and racism have occurred daily for more than 70 days since George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis Police on May 25.
According to a report from Oregon Public Broadcasting, federal documents show up to 170 federal agents remained within the city limits as of last week. Federal officials have suggested, off the record, that redeploying federal agents in the city is on the table.
Past weeks have seen local journalists and legal observers, including photojournalist Maranie R. Staab, arrested by Portland police while documenting the protests.
Reuters reported last week that the U.S. Attorney's office in Portland stated they do not have any evidence connecting violence in Portland to anarchist or Antifa groups despite allegations to the contrary from President Donald Trump and administration officials.
Crowds of hundreds gathered along Portland’s waterfront Saturday night to see controversial religious leader and political activist Sean Feucht in violation of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's COVID-19 orders.
Videos posted to social media show most visible attendees not wearing masks or social distancing. State health rules require masks indoors and outdoors since mid-July.
Feucht has organized similar services on Californian beaches in violation of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's health rules.