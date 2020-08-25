(The Center Square) — Four Portland protesters are pursuing legal action against Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and a slew of federal agents for alleged excessive force.
Oregonian residents Angelica Clark, Ellen Urbani Gass, Nathaniel West, and Rowan Maher allege federal agents beat and tear-gassed them during protests.
Senior Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli is also named as a defendant along with 200 unnamed agents from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Federal Protective Service, Homeland Security, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The lawsuit claims the Trump administration unlawfully deployed federal agents who escalated violence in the city through aggressive crowd-control tactics and used excessive force against Black Lives Matter protesters.
Federal agents, the lawsuit alleges, "failed to employ de-escalation strategies or tactics to mitigate violence and protect the rights of peaceable assembly and protest."
The four protesters allege in the lawsuit that tear gas and flash-bang grenades fired by federal agents made it difficult to disperse in a timely manner.
The lawsuit was filed by attorney David Sugerman, who is joined by six other attorneys handling the case.
“These federal agents used chemical and impact munitions designed for war zones against American civilians,” lawyers for the group said. “Their actions resulted in hundreds of injuries to peacefully protesting women and men of all races, ages and walks of life.”
According to the lawsuit, Clark was beaten and maced by federal agents as well as shot in the hand with an impact munition.
Maher claims she was exposed to tear gas, struck with a baton, and shot in the head with impact munitions by federal agents while demonstrating.
Gass claims impact munitions fired by federal authorities broke the bone in her foot, worsening a prior ankle injury she was recovering from. Gass also alleges she was exposed to tear gas and shot at with pepper bullets by federal agents.
In the lawsuit, West claims he and his 16-year-old daughter Beck were protesting near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse where the two of them were exposed to tear gas and "explosive crowd control munitions."
West claims his daughter experienced "significant hearing loss" as a result.
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt has said he will not pursue charges against any Portland protester not accused of property damage, theft, or violence.
Portland City Council officially banned local police from coordinating with federal agents deployed by the Trump administration earlier this month.
Project Veritas has also filed a federal lawsuit against Schmidt and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Monday.
The right-wing activist group alleges the state and county are prohibiting them from secretly recording demonstrations, which the group argues infringing on their First Amendment rights.
"There’s no expectation of privacy in a public place or public park to record what people are doing and saying," Project Veritas organizer James O’Keefe said. "They’re not going to be honest with us if I say I’m with Project Veritas and I’d like to know all the fraud you’re committing."
The Society of Professional Journalists' code of ethics advises journalists to "Avoid undercover or other surreptitious methods of gathering information unless traditional, open methods will not yield information vital to the public."
Daily protests against police brutality are approaching their 90 day mark in Portland since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in late May.