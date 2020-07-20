(The Center Square) — The president of the Portland Police Association has had enough of Portland's months-long protests against police brutality.
PPA President Daryl Turner said during a press conference on Sunday that protesters should end their daily marches which began days after the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police on May 25.
"Our community has had enough, our business owners have had enough, our officers have had enough," Turner said.
On Saturday, protesters demonstrated in downtown Portland and on the city's east side near the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct building, Portland police reported.
After 10:30 p.m., PPB reported that individuals broke into the Portland Police Association office and set a fire inside, which was quickly put out. Four unrelated arrests were reportedly made Saturday night.
Turner has come under fire in past days for his unannounced meeting with Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf last week.
The PPA and the Portland Police Bureau have not disclosed to what extent they have cooperated with federal agents deployed in the city.
The union president's comments also come on the heels of a video posted to social media of 53-year-old Navy veteran Chris David's confrontation with federal agents Saturday night in which he was beaten and gassed in the face.
A federal court ruling made earlier this summer prohibiting the use of tear gas on non-emergency situations was applied only to Portland police.
Federal agents in Portland face criminal investigation by the state attorney general's office and other ongoing lawsuits for detaining individuals in Portland using unmarked vehicles among other allegations.