(The Center Square) – The Portland Police Bureau may have welcomed a whole new wave of lawsuits and public outrage after corralling a Friday night protest and forcibly removing reporters at the scene.
The night saw some 100 protesters march downtown in Portland's Pearl District to protest racism and police brutality as residents have for the past 10 months. Around 9:15 p.m., the group was met by Portland police officers responding to reports of vandalism at the scene. The officers surrounded them on all sides using a tactic called "kettling," which has drawn fire over the years by civil rights groups who say it escalates violence and ensnares unwitting bystanders.
In a news release, the PPB justified their response with pictures of two broken windows at the scene. Thirteen individuals were arrested Friday night on charges ranging from criminal mischief to interfering with a police officer. Several pistols, tools, and bear mace were also obtained from the scene, the bureau reported. Oregon is an open-carry state.
Friday's protest also saw city police surround local press documenting the night's events, including independent reporter and New York Times freelancer Maranie Rae, who taped herself and other journalists being removed from the block.
I was just forcibly removed from the scene by several @PortlandPolice ofcrs. I am a credentialed member of the press & made clear I wantd to stay & report. I was dragged out, labeled w/tape & photographed.This was a deliberate action to prevent accountability. #portland pic.twitter.com/zfF32oW0vY— Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) March 13, 2021
Images taken by Reuters freelance journalist Matthieu Lewis-Rolland showed protesters were pepper-sprayed by Portland police in and outside of the kettle zone.
Suzette Smith, an independent reporter and former editor at the Portland Mercury, photographed one officer at the scene taking her picture after allegedly demanding that she identify herself.
I left the kettle because a protester started yelling at me. Police demanded my name and birthdate, wrote it on a piece of duct tape and gave it to me to put on my chest. Then they photographed me without my mask on. Here’s a photo of the officer taking my photo. pic.twitter.com/zTM8QOb6Ae— Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) March 13, 2021
Publishing identifying information on protesters and police are central to a bill in the Oregon Legislature this session. Last summer, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the PPB over invasive surveillance footage they allege put protesters at risk.
Speaking with Oregon Public Broadcasting, PPB officials denied any attempts on their part to remove journalists on the ground despite threatening to do so on a loudspeaker, video footage shows. The scene was a stark contrast to the PPB's failure to intervene in a downtown street brawl between Proud Boys and anti-fascists last September.
“PPB did not 'remove' the press,” Sgt. Kevin Allen said. “Legal observers, press, and medically fragile individuals were all offered a chance to leave if they wished as they were not being detained. Those that stayed were escorted out one by one.”
They just detained literally all of us pic.twitter.com/Piw15wZXoN— Alissa Azar (@AlissaAzar) March 13, 2021
The Friday protest came just hours after reelected Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's "State of the Possible" address in which he made the case for rebooting the city's gang task force at the cost of $2 million.
For Wheeler, who also serves as the city's police commissioner, the new unit is in response to the uptick in Portland shootings over the past year, which still remain below historical levels. Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has called on the city to put its dollars toward more community liaisons and medical response units.
In the post-Trump era, the raging debate over law enforcement's role in Portland has been inflamed by recent reports from FiveThirtyEight that found the city bears some of the nation's worst racial disparities in policing since 2013. In that time, the PPB has been a goldmine for lawsuits, some of which have drawn the disapproval of federal judges.
Portland is also poised to see a big shakeup in federal oversight under the Biden administration following the departure of U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, Oregon's top law enforcement officer of almost six years. He is succeeded by Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug.
President Joe Biden also faces questions of how he plans on reshaping policing after federal officers with the Department of Homeland Security used tear gas during a protest at the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse on Thursday night. Wheeler banned tear gas at the local level in September after he was tear-gassed at the building some weeks beforehand.
If nothing else, Friday night's events will do little to ease years-long tensions in the city between law enforcement and protesters.
"Portland police just bought themselves a spring season of protest," said Portland family law attorney and ACLU legal observer Kat Mahoney.
It's still uncertain how more protests will impact the city's negotiations with the PPB this year. Per the terms of Portland's extended contract with the embattled bureau, that process is slated to conclude this June.