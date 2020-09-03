(The Center Square) – In just a day, Portland’s police oversight board lost three of its 11 members who say they share city leadership.
Created in 2001, Portland’s Citizen Review Committee is a volunteer advisory board to the Independent Police Review which investigates complaints made against police officers but cannot impose disciplinary action.
CRC member Adam Green wrote in a statement on Wednesday that last week’s events and subsequent police response convinced him he could no longer stay on the board.
“The events of this past weekend were a tipping point for me,” Green wrote. “We continue to witness excessive force used by officers on the streets. Members of the media continue to be threatened. Armed Trump supporters are allowed to parade through downtown Portland while pointing guns at people that aren’t wearing Trump gear. These are just a few examples of a failed system with failed leadership. I can no longer support this system in any way.”
Candace Avalos, chair of the CRC, said the Independent Police Review is currently pausing recruitment for the oversight board.
The former chair, Kristin Malone, resigned in January after voicing frustration over a lack of communication with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and the city council.
IPR Director Ross Caldwell estimated in July that the complaints would add more than a year’s worth of extra work. The CRC, which hears appeals, could also be in for a flood of complaints.
Two-year board member Hillary Houck shared her disappointed by the outcome of a case last year involving a police officer accused of retaliating against a person for taking photos of their police car by citing them for jaywalking, as the Portland Mercury reported.
Former Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw decided there was not sufficient evidence against the officer. The majority of the city council disagreed and forced the bureau to discipline the officer. Wheeler was the sole council member to side with Outlaw in the case.
“I was dismayed by the Mayor’s reaction and the ultimate consequence for the officer involved in a case our committee and the rest of City Council saw as clear retaliation,” Houck wrote. “Mayor Wheeler questioned why we would even have a citizen committee that could overturn decisions made by the Chief of Police. In a time that police accountability is ever more important, I can no longer be a part of a group that is undermined by the Mayor or the Chief of Police.”
Carol Johnson, director of civil rights at Oregon Labor and Industries, was appointed to the board this spring and did not share her reason for leaving in her resignation letter.
Portland voters will decide this fall whether to further expand police oversight in the city.
Measure 26-217 establishes a new community police oversight board with expanded powers to investigate the Portland Police Bureau for disciplinary actions and recommend policing policies.
The board may further investigate deaths in police custody, use of deadly force, and constitutional rights violations.
The measure also ensures that the board’s funding will be paid for by no less than 5 percent of the Police Bureau’s Annual Operational Budget, or $11.5 million for the 2020 budget.