(The Center Square) — The Portland Police Bureau announced over the weekend that 13 arrests were made late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning amid the city's ongoing demonstrations against police brutality.
Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Portland police allege local demonstrators began blocking traffic and shooting fireworks near the city's Justice Center and the Federal Courthouse.
Portland police said in a statement that demonstrators were warned they would be subject to force or arrest.
According to the statement, Portland police declared the demonstration a riot and used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, which they allege threw projectiles at officers.
A recent federal court order requires that Portland police deploy tear gas only if the lives of officers or the public are deemed at risk.
Legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers allows tear gas to be used by police only after it announces its intent to do so to crowds in advance of deployment.
Portland police report individuals started a large bonfire in nearby streets around 1 a.m. Sunday, shooting fireworks near the Federal Courthouse. Police again used tear gas on demonstrators in the area.
The majority of demonstrators dispersed around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the statement.
On June 30, Portland police also used tear gas on demonstrators, spurring backlash from local leaders.
Actions taken by police on June 30 were condemned by Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, in a letter to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty also condemned such police actions in a letter to both Wheeler and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell.