(The Center Square) — Portland leaders are being sued by disabled demonstrators and journalists who accuse them and law enforcement of violating their constitutional rights and failing to reasonably accommodate their needs.
The lawsuit was filed by the civil rights group Disability Rights Oregon and names Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese, U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington, and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolfe as defendants.
Former Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton, who resigned on November 1, is also a defendant in the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs are seeking preliminary and permanent relief to stop local, state, and federal law enforcement from allegedly assaulting and failing to reasonably accommodate disabled individuals such as themselves from their right to assembly.
“In their attempts to disperse protests, law enforcement has deployed indiscriminate crowd control mechanisms, blanketing Portland’s parks and streets with tear gas while discharging thousands of flashbang grenades, pepper balls, and rubber bullets, as well as using their batons and fists to beat protesters and throw them to the ground,” the lawsuit states. “The burden of these tactics has fallen disproportionately on protesters and others with disabilities, who receive little or no notice or opportunity to comply before law enforcement uses overwhelming force.”
One plaintiff, Philip Wolfe of Portland, is deaf and chairs Portland’s Community Oversight Advisory Board and has demonstrated in support of the Me Too movement, the March for Our Lives, and disability advocacy events.
Another plaintiff, Katalina Durden is a legally blind Portland resident who began attending protests against police brutality since late July as an independent journalist recording audio from the protests for people with low vision like herself. According to court documents, Durden has used a reflective red and white cane at protests for fear of harm to her guide dog.
A third plaintiff, Melissa Lewis, is a Portland resident with both photosensitive epilepsy and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a disorder which renders her susceptible to soft tissue tears and keeps her from running quickly, the lawsuit states.
Lewis, the lawsuit states, has reported on the protests as a freelance journalist with Cascadian Photog and sells footage to ABC, the Daily Beast, Willamette Weekly, and other local news outlets.
The lawsuit further states that plaintiff Juniper Simonis, a non-binary transgender Portland data scientist who has attended protests with their service dog since June. They live with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder which often manifests as obsessive-compulsive tendencies, panic attacks, and dissociative episodes, court documents state.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs write that the crowd control tactics enacted by the Portland police over the past several months have exposed them to harmful chemical agents like pepper spray and severe emotional distress.
Portland police’s use of tear gas was banned by Wheeler in September.
The lawsuit also claims that Portland police have disproportionately subjected disabled protesters and reporters such as themselves to harassment.
The lawsuit is only the latest to be filed against the Portland Police Bureau and the city, which have faced litigation for allegedly filming protesters unlawfully, among other alleged acts of misconduct.
As election results roll in on Tuesday, the city is currently on high alert by order of Gov. Kate Brown who said the state is preparing for political violence in the coming days.