(The Center Square) – Violent demonstrations by far right and anti-fascist groups in downtown Portland broke into a massive street brawl on Saturday as city police stood by.
The demonstration began in front of Portland's Multnomah County Justice Center and drew hundreds. Members of the far right group, the Proud Boys, carried visible firearms to the scene.
Oregon Public Broadcasting journalist Sergio Olmos reported that an unidentified man appeared to point a firearm at demonstrators during downtown protests on Saturday. Videos posted by Olmos and Katie Shepherd of the Washington Post showed police arriving on the scene only after demonstrators left the area.
The street fight downtown was not declared a riot by officers from the Portland Police Bureau and officers did not intervene.
"Incident commanders have to weigh out the entire situation to determine if police action is likely to make things safer or not," the bureau wrote in a news release. "In this case there were hundreds of individuals and many weapons within the groups and an extremely limited amount of police resources actually available to address such a crowd."
The bureau said that it had an insufficient number of officers on hand (roughly 30) for conducting crowd control downtown.
In March 2019, Portland City Budget Office data found the bureau had 900 sworn officers and 75 vacant officer positions.
"Crowd management events are complex, especially when they involve groups with differing ideologies with members who wish to engage in physical confrontations," Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said. "PPB had to be judicious with our limited resources today especially since many of our members worked during the riot this morning and had very little sleep. Our resources are finite and we also have emergency calls for service to manage across the City."
According to the Bureau, the demonstration did not warrant police intervention as it involved "two groups with individuals who appear to be willingly engaging in physical confrontations for short durations."
Under state law, members of Oregon law enforcement are required to confront and disperse "any five or more persons, whether armed or not, [who] are unlawfully or riotously assembled in any county, city, town or village."
Oregon state law further states that a public servant "commits the crime of official misconduct in the second degree if the person knowingly violates any statute relating to the office of the person."
The Bureau reported on Thursday that it has made about 500 arrests since protests began in late May. "Resisting arrest" and "disorderly conduct" are the most common charges filed against protesters.
Portland has seen more than 85 days and nights now of protests against police brutality by Black Lives Matter and other police reform groups since the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota Police on May 25.
In June, the Portland City Council reallocated more than $15 million from the city police budget to affordable housing and youth programs – short of the $50 million demanded by activists. The police budget totaled $241.5 million in 2019 and more than $244 million for the 2020-2021 budget cycle.