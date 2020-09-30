(The Center Square) — The Portland Police Bureau has taken out a larger share of the Portland city budget every year, and its cost per Portlander is on par with larger West Coast cities.
On May 28, protests against police brutality first began outside the Multnomah County Justice Center after the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police.
The following days were marked by marches through downtown Portland and widespread looting through central Portland.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency by May 30 and issued an 8 p.m. curfew as PPB officers begin using tear gas and impact munitions on protesters. Gov. Kate Brown has since declined Wheeler’s requests to deploy the Oregon National Guard.
On June 8, U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez issued a temporary restraining order against the city of Portland and Multnomah County banning the use of tear gas unless lives are at risk.
Around $27 million in cuts to the PPB budget was approved by the Portland City Council the next week, short of the $50 million demanded by activists.
From June through July, PPB officers continued to disperse protesters with munitions as looting and vandalism continue. Arsonists have continued to target PPB's North Precinct building, the Portland Police Association building, and the Multnomah Justice Center in the time since then.
Around July 1, federal agents were deployed by President Donald Trump to guard the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse downtown until their announced withdrawal from the streets on July 29. Federal officials reported making 43 arrests during a July 21 press conference.
Over the following months, the PPB made repeated claims that officers were targeted and injured by projectiles thrown by protesters. Protesters, journalists, and activist groups have since accused PPB officers for using excessive force on peaceful demonstrations and bystanders.
Hundreds of people have been arrested by the PPB at demonstrations against police brutality since they began in May, but few are charged with felonies, bureau reports show.
According to news releases from between May 30 and September 23, the PPB reported arresting 663 people during protests in Portland. Each arrest typically included multiple charges.
The charge of “interfering with a peace officer” came up 530 times and made up approximately 47% of all listed charges. Under Oregon law, the charge is defined as refusing to obey a lawful order by an officer.
“Disorderly conduct” in any degree came up 357 times and made up about 31% of all charges. Oregon law defines it as the “intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, or knowingly creating a risk thereof.”
“Rioting,” which Oregon law defines as participating in “tumultuous and violent conduct” among five or more people, was listed 123 times and made up around 10% of all reported charges.
“Criminal mischief” came up 30 times and “resisting arrest” came up 25 times, both making up about 2% of all charges. Oregon law notes that resisting arrest, “does not have to result in actual physical injury to an officer.”
“Assault” was listed 48 times and made up around 4% of charges. It is the only common charge reported by the PPB which is classified as a felony in Oregon. It carries a potential prison time of 10 to 20 years and fines of up to $375,000.
A few other people were arrested on rarer misdemeanors such as “reckless burning,” “unlawful possession of a firearm,” and “harassment.”
Multnomah County Attorney Mike Schmidt had made it his policy to only pursue charges against protesters accused of theft, property damage or threatening force against a person.
The cost of making an arrest in Portland is on the rise. PPB arrest data and annual expenditures show that in 2019, it cost $3,974.87 for police to place a person in custody, up from $3,480.40 in 2016.
The PPB’s annual budget cost each Portland resident $362.49 in 2019, placing it well below the $533.34 that police cost each person in Seattle. Police cost $435.90 per person in Los Angeles and $434.55 per person in San Jose.
The PPB’s cost per person still remains competitive with San Diego, where police cost each person roughly $352.60 in 2019.
That year, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that San Diego had reached 1.4 million people compared to Portland’s population of around 654,000.
As of September, the PPB included 917 sworn officers. Entry-level PPB officers can expect to make $66,934 per year. Per federal labor laws, officers earning overtime make 1.5 times their regular hourly pay.
Portland police union contracts also allow officers to work up to 20 hours of weekly off-duty work which typically involves guard duty at retailers and parking garages.
Between 2015 and 2019, the PPB’s operating budget rose by 25% from $190.1 million to $238.2 million—an increase activist groups have cited as a leading factor in the city's sluggish funding of social and community services.
By comparison, Portland and Multnomah County's Joint Office of Homeless Services rose 41% between 2016 to 2020, from $25.3 million to $38.8 million in 2020. By 2020, the JOHS took up just .01% of the city budget much like the past five years.
According to a 2019 report by the city, there were 4,015 homeless individuals in Portland and Gresham that year, half of which were unsheltered.
Prosper Portland, which governs housing projects and economic development in the city's 11 urban renewal districts, has seen its operating budget hover around $7 million since 2015.
Last year, the PPB budget accounted for a record 21% of Portland's $5.1 billion budget despite a citywide decline in crime in line with nationwide trends.
In June, the Portland City Council joined other metropolitan leaders in making cuts to its police budget.
The approved cuts amounted to roughly $15 million or 3% of the PPB’s budget—far below the $50 million in cuts demanded by the Portland African American Leadership Forum, and other groups.
Violent crime in Portland has been declining since 1999, according to federal authorities.
In 2018, there were 520 crimes per 100,000 people in Portland compared to 814 crimes per 100,000 people in 1999, FBI data shows.
The city has, however, seen a spike in deadly shootings this summer that reached 15 in July.
PPB Chief Chuck Lovell has argued that defunding of the city's gang task force this summer led to the shootings, but Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has insisted it is too early to speculate on the shootings' root cause.
In September, Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner described the cuts as a “knee-jerk decision” from the city council.
The PPAP has since launched a petition to keep the city council from making further cuts this fall.
Portland's Independent Police Review board is conducting 41 investigations of the PPB and reviewing 168 complaints against it from city residents.