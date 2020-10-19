(The Center Square) — Portland is on track for record voter turnout in an election season that will decide whether Republicans can retain their claim to the state's second most powerful office.
In Oregon, the secretary of state oversees a host of nonpartisan departments including elections, audits, archives, and the business registry.
The secretary of state also has a seat on the state land board with the governor who they are first in line to succeed in the event of the governor’s death or resignation.
Gov. Kate Brown was the last secretary of state to do so when former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned five years ago.
In 2017, Republicans won the office for the first time in roughly four decades with the election of Dennis Richardson, who died of cancer last year.
The office is currently held by Republican Beverly Clarno who was handpicked by Brown and will not be seeking election.
This fall, state Sens. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, and Shemia Fagan, D-Portland, are running to succeed Clarno during a year in which Oregon and its vote-by-mail system have garnered nationwide attention.
Both Thatcher and Fagan have agreed on one thing: Oregon’s vote-by-mail system is safe and reliable despite claims to the contrary by President Trump this year.
Per state law, unofficial drop-off boxes in Oregon must be clearly marked and failing to turn collected ballots in on time runs the risk of civil penalties.
Thatcher, who endorsed Trump for president in 2016, has voiced her disagreement with the president’s unsubstantiated claims that vote-by-mail significantly increases cases of voter fraud.
As a state senator, Thatcher introduced a bill in 2017 requiring colleges to expel students convicted of rioting, a stance all the more relevant amid ongoing civil unrest and demonstrations against police brutality in Portland.
The Keizer senator has not indicated who she is endorsing for president this year.
There are no laws specifically banning ballot harvesting in Oregon, but a bill being crafted by State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, would prohibit the practice.
According to Multnomah County voter turnout data from 2016, more than 21,000 ballots were received, making for a 4.25% voter turnout roughly 15 days out from the election.
By election day of that year, Oregon saw an 80% total voter turnout, but 2020 appears on track to dwarf that showing since ballots were first mailed to voters last week.
As of Saturday, 17 days out from this year’s election, there were more than 59,000 ballots received, making for a 10.44% voter turnout. By Monday, that number jumped to 68,932 ballots for a voter turnout of 12.12%, election officials reported.
The years of 1960 and 2008 were the only two years in which more than 85% of Oregonians turned out to vote. Election officials have speculated that this year's turnout could very well match that figure.
The additional duty of redrawing legislative district lines may fall to Thatcher or Fagan next year should the state legislature fail to create a redistricting plan following the results of the U.S. Census in 2021. Oregon is expected to gain at least one new seat in Congress from the census.
Congressional districts are redrawn by a judicial panel chosen by the chief justice of the Oregon Supreme Court.
Thatcher, a small business owner, was first elected to the Oregon House of Representatives in 2005 and the Oregon Senate in 2014.
She walked out of the legislature with her Republican colleagues three times, most recently to block a vote on a cap and trade bill on carbon emissions backed by Brown this year.
Thatcher has also voted against adding pre-paid postage on ballots over concerns over state spending. She also voted against Oregon’s automatic voter registration for drivers license holders.
Still, Thatcher has called for the state to create more ballot drop off sites in light of this year’s wildfire destruction in rural areas.
Fagan, an employment attorney, served two terms in the state House before she was elected to the state Senate in 2018. She has voiced support for statewide ballot tracking to notify people of when their ballots are received and when they are counted.
So far, Fagan has out fundraised Thatcher by nearly two to one, taking in well over $100,000 primarily from Oregon public employee unions.
Thatcher, by contrast, has been financially backed by the Oregon Firearms Federation and timber companies.
Both candidates say that the state's database for campaign contributions and expenditures, OreStar, is in need of a better user interface and more comprehensive data.
The race for Oregon’s next secretary of state ends on November 3.