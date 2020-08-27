(The Center Square) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is meeting with activist groups and business leaders on Thursday to forge police reforms and repair the city's economy.
Wheeler announced the meeting on Wednesday less than a week after a violent brawl between anti-fascist and far-right groups near the city's Multnomah County Justice Center on Saturday that drew no police response.
“We don’t have the trust of everybody in this community and that’s for good reason,” Wheeler said. “We have to be honest enough to own it and say we’ll do better.”
While Wheeler said he wants reported police misconduct complaints reviewed more quickly, complaints filed with the Independent Police Review can take "months or sometimes even years before people hear back."
“That just isn’t acceptable,” Wheeler said. “I think we need to figure out how are we going to hold our officers accountable in real time.”
Lovell previously claimed that the Portland Police Bureau lacked the officers necessary to intervene in a fight between "two groups with individuals who appear to be willingly engaging in physical confrontations for short durations."
Wheeler and Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell have received widespread criticism concerning their response to the incident.
"When people show up with signs there seems to be a police presence," Oregon Sen. James Manning Jr. tweeted over the weekend concerning the violence in downtown Portland. "When people show up with guns no police. Help me understand."
Wheeler said he would be outlining the city's plan for police reforms, supporting local businesses, and the end of Oregon's eviction moratorium on September 30.
At least one of the alleged participants in the downtown brawl is being pursued by law enforcement.
According to court documents, Tusitala "Tiny" Toese of Vancouver, Washington, is now extraditable from his home state as of Wednesday.
Court documents say Toese was seen protesting last weekend outside of the Justice Center despite an active warrant for his arrest. He was on a supervised probation for a fourth-degree assault in Multnomah County.
As part of his probation, Toese was banned from participating in any protests in Multnomah County and required to notify authorities before leaving Clark County, Washington.
On August 11, Toese's supervising officer recommended that he be sentenced to one year in jail.
Protests against police brutality in Portland are nearing their 90 day mark since they began in late May following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police.
A Portland Business Alliance survey in June found that the city's downtown had lost more $4 million to property damages and $18 million in lost revenue.
SOLVE, the Portland Business Alliance, and the Portland Lodging Alliance announced Wednesday they will host a cleanup of downtown Portland on September 3.
Portland police, meanwhile, face a flood of lawsuits related to alleged excessive use of force and free speech violations.