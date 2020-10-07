(The Center Square) — Portland mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone is taking her incumbent opponent to court for the second time since this spring over alleged campaign finance violations.
The lawsuit comes roughly a week after Portland’s sitting mayor, Ted Wheeler, donated $150,000 to his own campaign—a number well above the $5,000 limit that candidates can loan themselves as approved by Portland voters two years ago.
Filed on Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, the lawsuit was filed by Iannarone’s campaign treasurer James Ofsink, campaign finance reform activist Seth Woolley, and attorney Alan Kessler on behalf of Iannarone’s political committee.
“Defendant’s refusal to follow the law undermines the voter mandate for campaign finance limits to remove the corrupting influence of money in local elections,” the lawsuit reads.
Wheeler’s campaign boss, Danny O’Halloran, said the lawsuit amounted to little more than a distraction.
“Sarah Iannarone’s campaign continues to abuse the public process through complaints and litigation for political gain, which we’ve seen over and over again,” O’Halloran wrote in a statement. “We will continue running a campaign of talking to voters about Ted’s ability to lead the city through the current challenges it faces.”
Portland City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero said back in May after a number of court battles that she would enforce most of the campaign finance changes save for restrictions on candidates contributing to their own campaigns.
The city has long argued that the self-funding portions of its campaign finance laws are unlikely to survive in court based on prior U.S. Supreme Court precedent.
This latest lawsuit marks the second time Iannarone has sued Wheeler over campaign donations after she sued Wheeler’s campaign in April over $175,000 in past donations now illegal under current city law. The lawsuit is still under review.
Plaintiffs have accused Hull Caballero of violating the city charter by not pursuing action against Wheeler.
Hull Caballero said in a statement he U.S. Supreme Court has “consistently and soundly rejected any limit on a candidate’s expenditure of their funds to finance a campaign.”
“My office is not exercising discretion but simply complying with federal case law,” Hull Caballero wrote.
Hull Caballero said the auditor’s office is waiting to enforce the rule until “authorized to do so by a court decision.”
Oregonians will vote this fall on Measure 107 allowing state lawmakers and municipalities to place caps on campaign contributions and require campaigns to disclose their donors.
Campaign finance records show that Wheeler was down to $19,000 prior to his six figure contribution to his campaign.
A DHM Research poll conducted at the request of the Portland Business Alliance, which is backing Wheeler, showed that the mayor is trailing Iannarone by 11 points.
Iannarone, who supports continued cuts to the city's ballooning police budget, has challenged Wheeler over his response to ongoing protests against police brutality. Recent polling shows Portland voters remain split on the issue.
Portland voters will choose their next mayor on November 3.