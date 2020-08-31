(The Center Square) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler faces growing calls to resign following the deadly shooting of a man during a pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland on Saturday night.
The man fatally shot is reportedly Aaron Danielson, a "friend and supporter" of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, according to a statement made by Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson to The Oregonian.
The large rally was comprised of hundreds of vehicles that began at Portland's Clackamas Town Center mall. Some of its participants shot at bystanders and counter protesters with paintballs and used pepper spray, according to videos posted to social media by witnesses.
A broad coalition of community leaders who Wheeler once called on in past years to discuss police reform point to what they describe as Wheeler's poor record of instituting meaningful police reform over his four years in office.
Zakir Khan, a civil rights activist and board chair of Oregon's American Council on Islamic Relations, joined those calls on Sunday evening.
"I don't call for someone to resign lightly, but when an organization has exhausted all of their ideas and energy to move someone and that person repeatedly refuses to do anything and then goes in front of the press and says they're willing to listen you have to tell the truth," Khan tweeted on Sunday.
Bobbin Singh, executive director of the Oregon Justice Resource Center, echoed similar sentiments, expressing little confidence in Wheeler's leadership.
"We don’t make the call for Mayor Wheeler to resign lightly, but it seems willfully ignorant or deliberately denying the record/actions of the past four years for us to believe that somehow his commitment to civil rights will somehow change," Singh tweeted.
Sarah Iannarone, who is challenging Wheeler's reelection on November 3, called on Portland police to pull back on
"While facts are limited, what we do know is that one individual is dead at the hands of another on the streets of Portland," Iannarone said in a written statement. "This violence is unacceptable, and I condemn it in absolute terms."
Widespread condemnation of Wheeler comes as Oregon Gov. Kate Brown released a plan Sunday night drawing on statewide police resources that will see more officers on the ground.
“We all must come together—elected officials, community leaders, all of us—to stop the cycle of violence,” Brown said in a written statement. “But this is only the first step. Real change will come from the hard work to achieve racial justice. And it starts with all of us listening to each other, and working together."
Brown's plan calls on the Multnomah County District Attorney to only prosecute serious criminal offenses such as arson and violence.
It also requires the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to free up space for jailing serious criminal offenders. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI will also help investigate crimes related to the city's demonstrations.
Brown also requested that the Gresham Police Department, the Oregon State Police, and the Clackamas and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices bolster the Portland Police Bureau with additional officers and resources. Each division will be reimbursed for their additional services by the city of Portland.
The Oregon State Police were previously sent by Brown to guard the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse for two weeks in early August after federal agents deployed to the area withdrew.
According to Brown's office, two dozen body cameras were donated to the Portland Police Bureau by the Oregon State Police after a pilot program for using the devices was canceled this year. The Portland Police Bureau, Brown's plan stated, will "evaluate their use."
Brown announced she will be convening a community forum which includes Wheeler and Black community leaders to hash out racial justice and police reform.
At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Wheeler shared no plan on how to ensure public safety despite calling for calm and blaming President Trump for stoking violence in the city.
In an August 28 letter to President Trump, Wheeler decried federal agents being deployed in the city and refused further aid from federal law enforcement. Wheeler was tear-gassed himself by federal agents in front of the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse earlier this summer.
Protests against police brutality continue in Portland three months after they began in May following the killing of George Floyd on May 25 by Minnesota police.