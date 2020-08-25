(The Center Square) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said on Monday evening that he's reviewing the Portland Police Bureau's conduct during a violent Saturday fight between far right and anti-fascist groups.
“I vehemently oppose what the Proud Boys and those associated with them stand for, and I will not tolerate hate speech and the damage it does in our city,” Wheeler wrote in a statement. “White nationalists, particularly those coming to our city armed, threaten the safety of Portlanders, and are not welcome here."
Wheeler, who oversees the Portland Police Bureau as mayor, said he is “closely reviewing and discussing” the police bureau’s decision "to limit their intervention in the right-wing protests and counter-demonstrations" with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell.
During a Saturday afternoon protest in downtown Portland, the two groups fought with baseball bats, firearms, fireworks, and pepper spray for hours without any pushback from police. One person was seen drawing a firearm on demonstrators.
Police did not arrive on scene until after crowds had dispersed and did not declare a riot, according to reports from the ground by Oregon Public Broadcasting.
The Portland Police Bureau claimed in a statement over the weekend that demonstrators involved were all willing participants and officers were too tired from policing a protest the night before to respond.
“PPB had to be judicious with our limited resources today especially since many of our members worked during the riot this morning and had very little sleep,” Lovell said in a statement.
Portland police claimed they did not declare a riot over the weekend because they had "roughly 30 officers" available to handle the situation.
“We are at a critical place where police officers are needed to intervene in protests where police officers themselves are the flashpoint,” Wheeler wrote.
Under state law, members of Oregon law enforcement are required to disperse a declared riot.
In an interview with KATU2 News, Wheeler’s reelection opponent, Sarah Iannarone, said that the city needs to decrease police presence at peaceful demonstrations.
“What I see when they are protesting is, they are afraid of police brutality, so if we stop that and let people fighting for Black Lives Matter and show them they are safe, I don’t think we will even see petty vandalism,” Iannarone said. “What they are saying is we want a commitment that you are going to address our feelings and solve our problems, but we haven’t heard anything from him, and that speaks volumes.”
Protests against police brutality have continued in Portland for over three months after the killing of George Floyd in May by Minneapolis police. Since then, protesters have been met with frequent force by Portland police, which has resulted in a number of lawsuits.