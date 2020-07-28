(The Center Square) — Two Portland leaders want to have a talk with U.S. Department of Homeland Security about a full withdrawal of the federal agents policing ongoing protests in the city.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted Monday that he and Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty want to discuss a "ceasefire" with department leadership to remove federal agents from the city.
Wheeler tweeted earlier this month that he would not meet with DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf even if invited.
Last week, Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal agents while speaking to protesters and critics outside the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in downtown Portland.
A federal judge last week ruled against a lawsuit from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum prohibiting federal agents from making unwarranted arrests in the city.
Hardesty, who has been critical of Wheeler's leadership and handling of alleged police brutality in the city, previously called for the mayor to hand control of the Portland Police Bureau to her.
As reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting, several dozen additional federal agents are expected to be deployed to Portland in the coming days.
The Department of Homeland Security could not be immediately reached for comment.