The iconic "White Stag" sign located atop Portland, Oregon's White Stag Building overlooking the city's Burnside Bridge on December 6, 2020. Powered by neon and incandescent bulbs, the icon was designated as a historical landmark in 1977 and bought by the city in September of 2010 around the time the lettering was changed to read "Portland Oregon." Since its installation in 1940, the sign has carried various messages and animations. At Christmas, the nose of the stag glows red akin to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.