(The Center Square) – Portland will be giving away another round of $500 Visa debit gift cards to 4,000 of its struggling residents as the city waits for more federal aid.
The application period will open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday on the city’s PDX Assist website. Each chosen applicant will be selected at random via lottery unlike previous giveaways that occurred on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Those eligible must be 18 years old, live within the city limits, and have experienced financial or physical hardship because of COVID-19. They must also make 80% or less of the area median household income. In 2020, that's about $73,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
According to the city, recipients can expect their gift cards to be mailed to them in a month.
Mayor Ted Wheeler has in the past said these gift card giveaways were the most efficient way to disperse aid. The Oregon Employment Department, by contrast, has kept thousands of Oregonians waiting on jobless claim payouts for months.
On Monday, Wheeler said the city has dispersed about $35 million of its CARES Act money to the Portland Housing Bureau for rental and household assistance.
This latest giveaway comes as Southwest Airlines announced it would lay off 84 employees at Portland International Airport despite a decades-long streak of profitability, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The airline reported this month to state officials that its profits have fallen by 70% this year, but is optimistic that its announced layoffs may be temporary.
Last Wednesday, Acting OED Director David Gerstenfeld said nearly 70,000 jobless Oregonians stand to lose their extended unemployment benefits under the CARES Act when it expires on Dec. 31.
Congress has not signaled whether any more federal aid is likely to be passed before the end of the year.