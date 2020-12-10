(The Center Square) – The Portland Police Bureau will make a list of every crowd control weapon it has and report how they use them under a resolution passed by city commissioners on Wednesday.
The resolution reflects frustrations by members of the city council who say there is too little data on the wide array of weapons used against protesters by police this year.
Starting next year, the bureau will submit quarterly reports to the city disclosing every crowd control weapons it has in its possession and their intended purpose.
Those reports include chemical agents, smoke devices, impact munitions, and distraction devices such as flash bangs. They will not include tear gas in light of Mayor Ted Wheeler's ban of the agent's use in September.
Police are to report any munitions used more than three times in one week and can expect new guidelines for use by the city before buying any more.
Any chemical agent used by police are required to have a documented ingredient list, manufacturer, and expiration date.
The resolution, co-sponsored by Wheeler and Commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty and Chloe Eudaly, is aimed at policing the use of "military-style" weapons as they are defined by the Obama administration.
Portland activists have demanded a total ban on crowd control weapons, but city commissioners argue that such aspirations are at odds with the city's settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice in 2012.
The deal stemmed from an 18-month investigation by the department into police killings of the mentally ill which spurred a number of recommendations including the creation of a police oversight board and more equitable policing standards.
Year after year, Portland has failed to meet the terms of the settlement and was given another 12 months by U.S. District Judge Michael Simon to adopt better record keeping of police shootings and uses of force.
That development has left the city with no option but to allow officers to carry the crowd control weapons the Justice Department wants regulated, Eudaly said on Wednesday in the last weeks of her term.
“I believe that we need to get out of the settlement, lay that to rest, and then revisit this issue,” Eudaly said. “This is what we can do in this moment working with the restraints that are put upon on us, not just by the settlement, but the state and federal law as well.”
Wheeler and the city council agreed the resolution represented a positive step in deterring police misconduct and misuse of public funds.
“While I wish we could do more at this time, with the settlement agreement still hanging over our heads, this is the best step we can take at this time and it's an important one,” Hardesty said. “Community trust is earned and one way we can do that is to have these conversations and data public.”
The city's resolution comes as the Portland Police Bureau faces more scrutiny than ever from the public and the courts.
On December 1, U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez found it in contempt of a June 26 order which banned the use of tear gas months prior its local ban.
Hernandez concluded officers violated the order three times at a June 30 protest which saw one officer shoot 15 rubber rounds at protesters carrying a banner.
The PPB will submit their first inventory report to Portland city commissioners on January 27, 2021.