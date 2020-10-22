(The Center Square) — The Portland Police Bureau’s budget will be seeing deeper cuts next year if two members of the Portland City Council have their way.
In June, the Portland City Council cut about $15 million from the PPB’s $244 million 2020 budget -- or roughly 6%. That number fell short of the $50 million cut activists protesting this summer against police brutality said they wanted.
Now, Portland City Commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty and Chloe Eudaly want an $18 million cut to the PPB’s 2021 budget amid especially tense budget negotiations.
Hardesty, who led the effort to enact the $15 million cut in June, wrote in a memo obtained by Oregon Public Broadcasting that she is looking at defunding the city’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) and the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT), which provide crowd control and SWAT functions, respectively.
The RRT receives $127,474 and the SERT receives $633,989, the memo reads. The PPB would likely have to make cuts elsewhere to save the units.
“It has become clear to me through research and seeing tactics used during the 100+ days of protesting that the Police Bureau utilizes antiquated methods of protest policing,” Hardesty wrote.
According to documents obtained by The Center Square, the PPB took in more than $6 million in overtime pay between the end of May through September, largely due to ongoing protests that began after the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police.
The PPB budget has grown rapidly every year and costs nearly as much per person in Portland as the San Diego Police Department costs its city's residents.
Hardesty is also looking to permanently eliminate 42 current vacancies at the PPB.
“The amendments I’m proposing are people-centered,” Hardesty wrote in a statement. “They offer a chance for us to make sure people are sheltered and have food in their stomachs during this economic downturn, and invest in the community and community safety as demanded by our constituents.”
Eudaly has voiced support for Hardesty’s proposals and has worked with her on drafting them.
Both Commissioner Amanda Fritz and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have voiced reluctance to enact such deep cuts to the bureau. PPB Chief Chuck Lovell has warned that big budget cuts to the bureau could worsen public safety.
During a council session Tuesday, Wheeler said he is eyeing an investment directed towards Portland residents of color, paid for with $1.9 million in cannabis tax money and $1.5 million from the PPB budget.
Wheeler, who is up for a tight race against reelection opponent Sarah Iannarone, is also seeking $271,000 for two new positions within the Office of Violence Prevention and $150,000 for Travel Portland marketing expenses to downtown businesses.
The council is slated to vote on the budget changes next Wednesday.