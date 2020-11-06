(The Center Square) — Just 48 hours after election day, the Portland City Council voted down $18 million in preliminary budget cuts to the Portland Police Bureau it abruptly tabled last week.
The decision came a week after Mayor Ted Wheeler led the effort to postpone a vote on the cuts proposed by City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty during a six-hour meeting in which more than 150 Portlanders testified on the matter.
Throughout Thursday’s meeting, the newly re-elected mayor echoed the same sentiment as City Commissioners Amanda Fritz and Dan Ryan—the council needed to hear from more Portlanders before taking making another cut to the PPB’s $229 million budget.
Nearly 700 Portlanders offered public comment on the $15 million in cuts the city council approved in June. Hundreds more voiced support for further cuts throughout the year protesting in front of Wheeler and Ryan’s homes.
Still, Wheeler insisted that the coming year would offer the opportunity for a diverse range of community leaders to testify on the PPB budget when City Commissioners-elect Mingus Mapps and Carmen Rubio are seated.
“At the end of the day, this is discussion about values, not about process,” Wheeler said. “The testimony we’ve heard from all corners has been clear: the status quo is unacceptable.”
To change the status quo, Wheeler said, the city council would have to continue holding further “conversations” on the city’s community investments.
A city budget analysis found that Hardesty’s cuts would indeed result in a number of layoffs at the PPB as Chief Chuck Lovell claimed this fall, as personnel costs account for 76% of the bureau’s more than $229 million annual budget.
At least ten PPB special units—including the traffic division, behavioral health unit, service coordination team, and neighborhood response teams—could be on the line, according to the analysis.
The PPB can still afford to slash spending by canceling or delaying payouts for materials and outside services, the analysis further found. Redeploying special unit personnel to police protests could also reduce overtime costs, the analysis found.
Ongoing protests against police brutality and civil unrest in Portland has already cost the PPB about $9 million between June and August, according to documents obtained by The Center Square. Overtime pay alone has put the bureau in the hole by about $4 million, the analysis found.
Hardesty and City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly stood alone in their defense of the cuts on Thursday which were intended to pay for food assistance, housing, and mental health services.
“[The budget cuts] represent what the community is demanding of us in this moment,” Eudaly said.
Hardesty dismissed long-held complaints from Lovell that the city’s $15 million cut hampered the bureau’s responsiveness even in light of Portland’s uptick in shootings over the summer.
“Portland Police has one basic job and it is to solve crime and they’re not that good at it,” Hardesty said. “I will never vote to give them another penny in this year’s budget because nothing on the table today will make them live within their means.”
Eudaly and Hardesty were the lone yes votes on the $18 million budget cuts to the PPB while Wheeler, Ryan, and City Commissioner Amanda Fritz voted no.
According to city data, more than 20% of the 49 deadly shootings committed by PPB officers in the past decade involved Black individuals. About 24% of those cases saw subjects fire back at officers.
Black Portlanders, many of whom have led protests against police brutality and racism this summer and in years past, make up 5% of the city populace.
Those numbers come eight years after Portland entered a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department in 2012 which required it to address alleged cases of biased policing and excessive force.
On Tuesday, Portlanders overwhelming approved a charter amendment backed by Hardesty creating a new civilian-led police oversight board replacing the city’s embattled Citizen Review Committee.
The amendment now faces possible legal challenges from the Portland Police Association as the union negotiates its next round of contracts.
“Commissioner Hardesty has made it a habit of circumventing open, transparent procedures in all of her leadership roles, including this flawed measure,” PPA officials wrote. “Our officers and community deserve better.”
By contrast, Wheeler, Ryan, and Fritz all voted yes on hiring a data analyst for the Office of Equity and Human Rights to crunch the numbers on PPB practices.
Eudaly voted no on the proposal, saying it could wait until the city’s finances were in order while Hardesty voiced concerns about the difficulty of obtaining data from the PPB.
Among the items unanimously approved by the city council on Thursday was another $1.75 million for the Oregon Worker Relief Fund amid dim prospects for more federal aid.
The city council is slated to vote on a final budget next week.