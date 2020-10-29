(The Center Square) — The Portland City Council decided on Wednesday to postpone a vote on multimillion-dollar cuts to the Portland Police Bureau after hearing from more than 150 Portlanders.
The six-hour afternoon session stretched long into the night despite its original hard deadline for adjournment as set by Mayor Ted Wheeler, who was slated for a final reelection debate on Wednesday night with opponent Sarah Iannarone.
Iannarone was among those who testified at the city council session to set Wheeler free of that deadline by canceling the debate to ensure he would have ample time to vote on the city budget amendment introduced by City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
The amendment, which was brainstormed in part by City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, shaves off another $18 million from the PPB’s $246 annual budget and cuts 42 vacancies at the bureau. That amount is $3 million more than the cut that the city council approved in June in response to calls from activists.
Hardesty, who failed to pass a motion to vote on the amendment ahead of public testimony, described the council’s decision as an act of cowardice.
“I see it as a very cowardly move to put this vote off until after the election because that’s exactly what it is,” Hardesty said. “The public came in droves tonight. I am a bit disgusted tonight with the lack of courage of this council.”
City Commissioners Amanda Fritz and Dan Ryan joined Wheeler in a motion to buy the council more time to consider the amendment in the coming days.
In her testimony to the council, Iannarone echoed Hardesty’s sentiments that the city budget is essentially a “moral document” reflecting the city’s values. For Iannarone and others testifying, those values did not include more funding for the PPB.
Most Portlanders who called in to testify voiced support for Hardesty’s amendment with some calling for deeper cuts to the PPB.
Hali Naranj Anderson of East Portland said more officers on the ground will not help people like her brother with mental health disorders who cannot feel safe around guns and uniforms.
According to Anderson, cutting the PPB’s budget could place more money into city housing assistance.
“Every day I drive past more tents than I can count and I know this number will continue to grow in the dead of winter when the eviction moratorium ends,” Anderson said.
Michael Sonnleitner, a member of the Portland Community College Board of Directors, argued that the PPB is ill-equipped to handle mental health cases, which make up a growing number of 911 calls.
In March, former PPB Police Chief Jami Resch said during a press conference that calls for threats or attempts of suicide were up 41% over the previous year just 10 days after the onset of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic and initial stay-at-home order.
Sonnleitner said at least two break-ins have happened at his home this year and two fights in front of his house spurred police responses. Those incidents, he said, were probable mental health cases and warranted social service responders—not police.
“It is in the long and short term interest of the Portland Police Bureau itself to support Jo Ann Hardesty’s three amendments to the budget because that would free police to deal with actual serious crimes than having to deal with issues that they have no clear expertise in,” Sonnleitner said.
Jennifer Taft, a teacher from neighboring Gresham, agreed that the PPB has not shown it can adequately address mental health crises.
“Most of the calls I’ve seen in my area have more to do with [homelessness] and mental health crises,” Taft said. “And the police have clearly shown that they cannot handle situations that are tense. And everything I’ve seen does not show me that the Portland Police are using their time wisely or constructively towards change.”
The slew of accusations against the PPB, from excessive force against protesters to journalists and legal observers, is costing the city in court.
Portland’s Chief Deputy City Attorney Robert Taylor said on Wednesday that 18 lawsuits related to ongoing protests against police brutality have been filed against the city.
Under Oregon law, the statute of limitations for civil suits is generally two years.
Wheeler left the session claiming the need for reforming the PPB is real, but the council still need to hear from even more Portlanders.
“We all agree that may Black and other people of color in Portland don’t feel safe or well served by the Portland Police,” Wheeler said in a written statement. “That’s why it’s so important that we get this right. And, to do that well, we need to listen to everyone and ensure that we have a shared understanding of what will happen as a result of our decisions.”
Wheeler is in the middle of a legal battle with Iannarone for allegedly paying $150,000 to his own reelection campaign in violation of local campaign finance laws.
The city council did share a rare moment of solidarity on Wednesday when they unanimously passed a resolution placing new restrictions on dozens of federally deputized Portland police officers.
Hardesty’s amendment will likely be tabled until after the general election next week.