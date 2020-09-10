(The Center Square) – Portland leaders have banned the controversial technology of facial recognition software for public and private use, the city council voted on Wednesday.
The ban, which was introduced by Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, was passed unanimously with ample testimony from the public.
Portland City Commissioner Amanda Fritz said she hoped the ban would set precedent for the rest of the country.
“Let’s be clear,” Fritz said. “This will be a nationally recognized policy.”
Hardesty has aggressively advocated for the ban, often citing a 2018 MIT study that found that facial recognition software has an error rate of 0.8 percent for light-skinned men. For dark-skinned women, the error rate is 34.7 percent.
“We own our privacy,” Hardesty said. “And it’s our obligation to make sure that we’re not allowing people to gather it up secretly and sell it for profit or fear-based activity.”
A majority of the 20 people testifying before the council on Wednesday urged support of the ban, including many civil rights activists.
“The opposition to these bans will say [facial recognition technology] could be good, that we need to wait to see if this can be made better, that the algorithm can be made perfect,” said Darren Golden, policy strategist for the Urban League of Portland. "You cannot consent to having your facial data taken by camera on any public access way. Ever. You just can’t.”
A number of Oregon businesses, however, have vouched for the technology's benefits and have pushed the city council to include exemptions within the ban.
The Oregon Bankers Association called for the ban to include an exemption for its city bank, arguing in a letter to the city that facial recognition technology has “an important role to play in keeping our banks and their customers and employees safe.”
A joint letter by Jon Isaacs, the Portland Business Alliance's Vice President of Government affairs, and President of the Technology Association of Oregon, Skip Newberry, echoed similar sentiments.
“The Alliance encourages you to design any proposal to focus on the inappropriate uses of a technology, and not an outright ban,” Isaacs and Newberry wrote. “Banning specific technologies can be a fast and slippery slope leading to more bans on technologies that government officials do not yet fully understand.”
Wheeler held firm to arguments that any technology that poses civil rights violations are not right for Portland.
“All Portlanders, and frankly all people, are entitled to a city government that will not use technology with a demonstrated gender and racial bias which endangers personal privacy,” Wheeler said.
The ban on facial recognition software applied to Portland city agencies immediately upon passage. Private sector use of the software is permitted until Jan. 1, 2021.